China Can't Find Anyone Smart Enough To Run Its Whizzbang $180M 1,640Ft Radio Telescope

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday August 09, @10:27AM
from the have-you-tried-LinkedIn dept.
Science Career & Education

janrinok writes:

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

There aren't many astronomy jobs that pay very well – but the Chinese authorities are offering just that for the director of scientific operation for its new Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope.

At 500m (1,640ft) across, FAST became the world's largest filled-aperture radio telescope when construction finished last year.

While the initial building is complete and nearly 10,000 people have been moved away from the instrument to cut down on polluting it with electromagnetic signals, the telescope still needs to be calibrated and fine-tuned.

[...] Unfortunately, finding a director with the necessary skills to do the job of managing and running the instrument has proven problematic. So a foreigner is now being sought to bring their experience to bear on the project.

"The post is currently open to scientists working outside China only," a human resources official at the Chinese Academy of Sciences told the South China Morning Post. "Candidates can be of any nationality, any race."

[...] It's a tough job, managing a facility that complex and handling the competing claims for time on the 'scope from scientists. The Academy of Sciences is asking for a professor with at least 20 years' experience in radio astronomy, as well as management training.

"These requirements are very high. It puts most astronomers out of the race. I may be able to count those qualified with my fingers," said Wang Tinggui, professor of astrophysics at the University of Science and Technology of China. "It is not a job for a scientist. It's for a superhero."

Original Submission


The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
  • (Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Wednesday August 09, @10:34AM

    by pkrasimirov (3358) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday August 09, @10:34AM (#551050)

    > "It is not a job for a scientist. It's for a superhero."
    That's a standard requirement for sysadmin. What about the midnight wake-up calls?

