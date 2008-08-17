Stories
FDA Warns Doctor Against Marketing Three-Person IVF Technique

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday August 09, @11:56AM
from the three's-a-crowd dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Back in September, it was reported that spindle nuclear transfer was used to successfully transfer mitochondrial DNA into an egg in order to prevent a child from inheriting a mitochondrial disorder. The procedure was carried out in Mexico due to U.S. laws against it. Now, the FDA has warned the doctor behind this milestone to stop using the achievement in marketing materials for his fertility clinic:

The US Food and Drug Administration has told a New York fertility doctor to stop marketing a controversial three-parent fertility treatment, which makes it possible for babies to be made from two women and a man.

The health watchdog published a letter to Dr. John Zhang, founder of the New Hope Fertility Center in New York City, whose "spindle nuclear transfer" technique was used to conceive a boy born in Mexico in April 2016.

Zhang detailed the procedure in the journal Fertility and Sterility [open, DOI: 10.1016/j.fertnstert.2016.08.004] [DX] last year and is now marketing the technique, but the letter reminds Zhang the FDA has not authorized his use of the procedure in humans.

Original Submission


Related Stories

First Three-Person Baby Born Using Spindle Nuclear Transfer 37 comments

takyon writes:

A new mitochondrial donation technique called spindle nuclear transfer has been successfully used in order to prevent a child from inheriting a mitochondrial disorder:

It's not the first time scientists have created babies that have DNA from three people - that breakthrough began in the late 1990s - but it is an entirely new and significant method. [...] The US team, who travelled to Mexico to carry out the procedure because there are no laws there that prohibit it, used a method that takes all the vital DNA from the mother's egg plus healthy mitochondria from a donor egg to create a healthy new egg that can be fertilised with the father's sperm.

[...] Some have questioned whether we are only now hearing the success story while failed attempts could have gone unreported. Prof Alison Murdoch, part of the team at Newcastle University that has been at the forefront of three person IVF work in the UK, said: "The translation of mitochondrial donation to a clinical procedure is not a race but a goal to be achieved with caution to ensure both safety and reproducibility." Critics say the work is irresponsible. Dr David King from the pro-choice group Human Genetics Alert, said: "It is outrageous that they simply ignored the cautious approach of US regulators and went to Mexico, because they think they know better. Since when is a simplistic "to save lives is the ethical thing to do" a balanced medical ethics approach, especially when no lives were being saved?" Dr Zhang and his team say they will answer these questions when they presents[sic] their findings at a meeting of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine in October.

Also at The New York Times and NPR.

First live birth using human oocytes reconstituted by spindle nuclear transfer for mitochondrial DNA mutation causing Leigh syndrome (open, DOI: 10.1016/j.fertnstert.2016.08.004) (DX)

As far as I can tell, what you see in the above Fertility and Sterility paper is all that has been released.

Original Submission

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @12:35PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @12:35PM (#551069)

    This appears to be about some kind of Obama era political thing rather than safety concerns:

    Since December 2015, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been prohibited by Congress in provisions in annual federal Appropriations Acts from using funds to accept IND submissions for clinical investigations that involve “a human embryo . . . intentionally created or modified to include a heritable genetic modification.” See, e.g., The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2017, Pub. L. No. 115-31; H.R. 244, 115th Cong. § 736 (2017) (enacted). Consistent with this prohibition, FDA declined your pre-IND meeting request, because your proposed human subject research would involve the intentional creation of a genetically modified embryo.

    https://www.fda.gov/downloads/BiologicsBloodVaccines/GuidanceComplianceRegulatoryInformation/ComplianceActivities/Enforcement/UntitledLetters/UCM570225.pdf [fda.gov]

    Looks like some of the babies mitochondria still do have the mutation, but it is a much smaller percent than her earlier children:

    She had 4 pregnancy losses and 2 deceased children at age 8 months and 6 years from Leigh syndrome as confirmed by >95% mutation load.
    [...]
      Transfer of the euploid embryo resulted in an uneventful pregnancy with delivery of a healthy boy at 37 weeks of gestation. The average level of transmitted mother’s mtDNA in several neonatal tissues including buccal epithelium, hair follicles, circumcised foreskin, urine precipitate, placenta, amnion, umbilical blood, and umbilical cord was less than 1.60 ± 0.92%. The baby is currently 3 months old and doing well.

    http://www.fertstert.org/article/S0015-0282%2816%2962670-5/fulltext [fertstert.org]

    If the other child lived to 6 yrs old though it may be wise to see what happens here. If the baby was at least 3 months old last September it is over a year old now. Any update on that?

(1)