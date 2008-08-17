from the queue-the-'Airplane!'-references-in-3,2,1 dept.
Pilotless commercial airliners are about to be tested, but potential passengers are wary:
How comfortable would you feel getting on a pilotless plane? That is the question millions of people may have to ask themselves in the future if they want to jet off on holiday around the world.
As we move closer to a world of driverless cars, which have already been on the road in some US cities and have also been tested in London, remotely controlled planes may be the next automated mode of transport. Plane manufacturer Boeing plans to test them in 2018.
A survey by financial services firm UBS suggests that pilotless aircraft not be too popular, however, with 54% of the 8,000 people questioned saying they would be unlikely to take a pilotless flight. The older age groups were the most resistant with more than half of people aged 45 and above shunning the idea.
Only 17% of those questioned said they would board such a plane, with more young people willing to give them a try and the 25 to 34 age group the most likely to step on board.
[...] Steve Landells, the British Airline Pilots Association's (Balpa) flight safety specialist, said: "We have concerns that in the excitement of this futuristic idea, some may be forgetting the reality of pilotless air travel. Automation in the cockpit is not a new thing - it already supports operations. However, every single day pilots have to intervene when the automatics don't do what they're supposed to. Computers can fail, and often do, and someone is still going to be needed to work that computer."
Fnord666: So how about it soylentils? Would you fly on a pilotless plane?
(Score: 2) by BasilBrush on Wednesday August 09, @01:43PM (1 child)
Driverless cars have lots of advantages.
1) They are likely to be safer than humans (they shouldn't be given permission till they have proved themselves to be so.) And thus save lives.
2) They give mobility to those who don't currently have it. Partially sighted, blind, some other handicaps, the elderly.
3) They reduce the occurances of road rage.
4) They allow people to spend their time doing something else whilst travelling other than driving.
5) They eliminate all manner of drunk driver related problems, such as spoiling somone's night as the designated driver.
6) Self parking.
7) Shared vehicle schemes. Summon a vehicle when required.
etc.
What advantages does a pilotless plane have? Other than the airline saving money on pilot salaries and weight.
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Wednesday August 09, @02:06PM
Instead of having them be truly pilotless you could have them remote controlled, like drone gunships. That'd be a lot more practical and reliable I think. The best part is you'd save tons of money on pilot support; they could work on a regular 3-shift arrangement at a local facility and have a home life.
The biggest downside from this perspective is pilots have a pretty unique lifestyle you'd be disrupting, but oh well. It was gonna happen eventually. They'll probably make a lot less money, but it was never a job you got rich doing, and the conditions these days suck super bad career-wise from what I hear. (I really wanted to be a pilot. Flying is cool.)
Of course you also have the problem, the IT part would need to be pretty seriously hardcore. You wouldn't be able to cut corners here, one screwup could fry the company.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @01:48PM (1 child)
I want Sully in the Captain's seat so we ditch safely in the Hudson River.
https://www.wired.com/2010/05/ntsb-makes-recommendations-after-miracle-on-the-hudson-investigation/ [wired.com]
It was no miracle, it was an experienced and skilled pilot.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @02:06PM
What makes you think that a sufficiently advanced fully autonomous automatic piloting software would not be able to do a similar emergency landing as the mentioned experienced and skilled pilot, with added bonus of improved precision and safety?
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fyngyrz on Wednesday August 09, @01:55PM (1 child)
Sure. Just as soon as they certify them safe, install seats that weren't designed by a one-armed, one-legged dwarf engineer, and get rid of the TSA and all the rest of the idiotic security theater.
So, for my travel needs... I'm investing in nice land vehicles. :)
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Wednesday August 09, @02:12PM
Same here. They could even fly along protected airspace routes, isolated from everything else. So long as they have: No safety procedure nonsense or hard-sell en-route. No idiocy in terms of spacing and design (hey, gimme a little more legroom than I'd have in the most restricted of offices, right?). No stupid rules on when I can and can't use a phone or tablet. No stupid rules about TAKING a phone or tablet. A place to use a fecking phone or tablet in front of me. Free wifi / 4G.
I'd be on there, before you could say "Hey, customers matter too you know."
Sadly, it's never going to happen and as time has gone by, I fly less and less (haven't flown in years now) because of stuff like this.
Hell, if you could get rid of the security theatre (ship my damn luggage in an entirely separate drone plane, I don't care), I'd actually start flying again. But some places are now on THREE HOUR recommendations before your flight, which is just ridiculous. An entire day gone just sitting in various chairs or queues because you want to pop from UK to Spain or France is stupid. I'd rather drive, to be honest.
You could literally give current flights away with a packet of cereal, and I still wouldn't care or use them. I'd rather pay for my own personal bubble, on my own schedule, with whatever I want to bring with me, even if I have to do all the work (at least I'll be DOING something rather than staring at a monitor, trying not to scream at the ridiculousness of my leg position for hours, or step-stepping down an enormous security queue) and it takes twice as long.
Honestly, they've completely forgotten the purpose of most flights for people (to go on holiday, therefore relax) or who their customer is whatsoever.
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Wednesday August 09, @02:08PM
TL;DR: We want to control others' behavior.
Every infant soon learns you can't have everything you want. We live in a sea of autonomous beings each with their own wants, but there must be a system of control so Jimmy doesn't keep taking Timmy's toys.
As we get older, people control each other* through emotions. Frequently this is fear. If you rob the bank, you will be punished.
How do you punish a computer?
When I'm on a plane, I can't control it, but I know the pilot has as much skin in the game as I do. The pilot's fear of dying motivates him to at least make a sincere effort to keep me alive too.
Will a computer, or even a remote pilot, have anywhere near the same sense of investment if my plane goes down?
But I don't care, because I don't fly anymore regardless. Thank you TSA!
* Here is the attraction, for many, of the totalitarian society we are eagerly building: total control of others.
Software controls the world. Hardware controls software. China controls hardware.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @02:11PM
... just using them for cargo shipping.
