17/08/09/0011253 story
posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday August 09, @07:41PM
from the or-just-an-extreme-prolate-spheroid dept.
2014 MU69, which New Horizons will fly by on January 1, 2019, appears to have an elongated shape or may be comprised of two objects:
Based on the occultation data, 2014 MU69 definitely appears to have an odd shape. In a press release, NASA officials said that it's either football shaped or a type of object called a contact binary. The size of MU69 or its components also can be determined from these data. It appears to be no more than 20 miles (30 km) long, or, if a binary, each about 9-12 miles (15-20 km) in diameter.
By comparison, Comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko consists of a large lobe measuring about 4.1 × 3.3 × 1.8 km and a small lobe of about 2.6 × 2.3 × 1.8 km.
(Score: 2) by Some call me Tim on Wednesday August 09, @07:46PM (1 child)
How many of you will laugh when the first pictures come back and it looks like truck nuts?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @07:51PM
Or boobies.
