Around the world, there's a growing movement to decriminalize sex work. Last year, Amnesty International, the largest human rights group in the world, came out with a recommendation that governments should decriminalize consensual sex work and develop laws that ensure workers are "protected from harm, exploitation and coercion." A United Nations commission has also come out in support of legalizing prostitution.
But the idea is a divisive one, stirring impassioned debates and concerns about the ways varying approaches could harm sex workers. Amnesty's recent policy drew strong support from public health advocates and intense backlash from those aiming to end prostitution completely.
Understanding the scope, harms and public health implications of policies addressing the world's oldest profession is really tricky. While prostitution - the buying and selling of sex - is a multibillion dollar industry, the sex trade is clandestine by nature. It's taboo. That makes it really hard to study, especially in the United States.
That's most often the case, except in this one part of the country, where the laws of prostitution were totally upended. It's a peculiar story that's largely left out of the current discussion. The place in question is not Nevada, where there's a small number of regulated brothels in certain rural counties.
It's a whole state - Rhode Island.
For several years, ending in 2009, indoor prostitution such as in massage parlors, strip clubs and through online escorts, was not a crime in this tiny New England State.
The whole thing happened somewhat unintentionally. But at the time, it fueled a heated public debate about sex, crime and health.
Years later, some are revisiting the lessons learned.
Source: http://www.newsworks.org/index.php/local/item/105393-prostitution-decriminalized-rhode-islands-experiment
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 09, @03:20PM (4 children)
The only reason NOT to decriminalize prostitution is, it's hard for the tax man to get his cut. The prostitute isn't especially likely to declare all of his/her earnings, and the customer probably isn't claiming a tax deduction. So, the tax man has a valid reason to object to decriminalization.
What about the rest of us? What is our excuse? How is it any of our business? Joe thinks Angela can get his rocks off, he offers her fifty bucks or a hundred and fifty, who gives a damn? It's not like it's my money, or my wife, or anything else for that matter. I don't give the smallest damn what deal they make.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @03:23PM (1 child)
How is that any different than relying on a waitress to claim her tips?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 09, @03:36PM
You sound sexist. You don't trust women?
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @03:26PM (1 child)
It's sex outside of marriage you fool! Don't you understand what that can do to the moral fabric of society? I mean, women having sex with men for money! That's sinful! God forbid little johnny finds out men like his loser father in a dead end marriage pay her money to put their pee pee's in her hoo-ha.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday August 09, @03:35PM
Ho-hum.
Please point to a time - any time, any millenia, any epoch - in which sex only took place between married couples. Does "the world's oldest profession" mean ANYTHING to you?
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @03:24PM
Thanks for fleshing out the minimal submission, but the posted summary is largely editorializing preamble, leaving only the last few lines to describe the actual gist. It's like a book with 90 pages of "introduction" followed by 10 pages of actual text, and this in a summary no less.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @03:28PM
