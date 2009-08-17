Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

Intel Announces "Ruler" Form Factor for Server SSDs

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday August 09, @09:12PM   Printer-friendly
from the but-can-you-whack-knuckles-with-it dept.
Hardware

takyon writes:

Intel has announced a new ruler-shaped form factor for SSDs that it says will enable 1,000 terabytes in a 1U-sized server rack. Other upcoming products include dual port SSDs and SATA SSDs:

Intel plans to release both 3D NAND SSDs and Optane SSDs in the Ruler form factor "in the near future".

Dual Port Intel Optane SSDs and Intel 3D NAND SSDs are designed to replace SAS SSDs and HDDs and, with new storage technologies, deliver more IOPS, more bandwidth and lower latency than SAS SSDs. Dual port Intel SSD DC D4500, D4502 and D4600 Series are due for release in Q3 this year.

Finally Intel is introducing the SSD DC S4500 and S4600 Series for data centres. These combine "a new Intel-developed SATA controller, innovative SATA firmware and the industry's highest density 32-layer 3D NAND". Intel reckons these will be attractive products to those intending to preserve legacy infrastructure.

Also at Techgage.

Original Submission


«  New Horizons Target 2014 MU69 May be a "Contact Binary"
Intel Announces "Ruler" Form Factor for Server SSDs | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by fyngyrz on Wednesday August 09, @09:15PM

    by fyngyrz (6567) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday August 09, @09:15PM (#551303) Homepage Journal

    ...1,000 terabytes in a 1U-sized server rack....

    ...for the budget of a small country, I'm guessing...

    --
    The eyes are the windows to the soul.
    Sunglasses are the window shades.

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday August 09, @09:32PM (1 child)

    by DannyB (5839) on Wednesday August 09, @09:32PM (#551310)

    Larger rapidly accessible collections of pr0n.

    The motivation behind ZFS was to enable larger collections of pr0n.

    • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday August 09, @09:41PM

      by bob_super (1357) on Wednesday August 09, @09:41PM (#551318)

      We'll quickly be creating enough disk capacity to keep most of Earth's women employed making porn 24/7.
      The problem is how few consumers are willing to pay them to provision those drives and fill them.

(1)