Intel has announced a new ruler-shaped form factor for SSDs that it says will enable 1,000 terabytes in a 1U-sized server rack. Other upcoming products include dual port SSDs and SATA SSDs:
Intel plans to release both 3D NAND SSDs and Optane SSDs in the Ruler form factor "in the near future".
Dual Port Intel Optane SSDs and Intel 3D NAND SSDs are designed to replace SAS SSDs and HDDs and, with new storage technologies, deliver more IOPS, more bandwidth and lower latency than SAS SSDs. Dual port Intel SSD DC D4500, D4502 and D4600 Series are due for release in Q3 this year.
Finally Intel is introducing the SSD DC S4500 and S4600 Series for data centres. These combine "a new Intel-developed SATA controller, innovative SATA firmware and the industry's highest density 32-layer 3D NAND". Intel reckons these will be attractive products to those intending to preserve legacy infrastructure.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by fyngyrz on Wednesday August 09, @09:15PM
...for the budget of a small country, I'm guessing...
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday August 09, @09:32PM (1 child)
Larger rapidly accessible collections of pr0n.
The motivation behind ZFS was to enable larger collections of pr0n.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Wednesday August 09, @09:41PM
We'll quickly be creating enough disk capacity to keep most of Earth's women employed making porn 24/7.
The problem is how few consumers are willing to pay them to provision those drives and fill them.
