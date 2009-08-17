Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

Mazda Announces Breakthrough in Long-Coveted Engine Technology

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday August 09, @10:46PM   Printer-friendly
from the more-vroom-per-mile dept.
Hardware

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

Mazda Motor Corp said it would become the world's first automaker to commercialize a much more efficient petrol engine using technology that deep-pocketed rivals have been trying to engineer for decades, a twist in an industry increasingly going electric.

The new compression ignition engine is 20 percent to 30 percent more fuel efficient than the Japanese automaker's current engines and uses a technology that has eluded the likes of Daimler AG and General Motors Co.

Mazda, with a research and development (R&D) budget a fraction of those of major peers, said it plans to sell cars with the new engine from 2019.

"It's a major breakthrough," said Ryoji Miyashita, chairman of automotive engineering company AEMSS Inc.

[...] A homogeneous charge compression ignition (HCCI) engine ignites petrol through compression, eliminating spark plugs. Its fuel economy potentially matches that of a diesel engine without high emissions of nitrogen oxides or sooty particulates.

[...] AEMSS' Miyashita said a key issue would be how smooth and responsive the engine is.

"Is it jerky? If so, that would pose a big question when it comes to commercializing this technology." he said. "Hopefully Mazda has an answer to that question."

Source: http://www.reuters.com/article/us-mazda-strategy-idUSKBN1AO0E7

Original Submission


«  Intel Announces "Ruler" Form Factor for Server SSDs
Mazda Announces Breakthrough in Long-Coveted Engine Technology | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Bot on Wednesday August 09, @10:54PM (1 child)

    by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday August 09, @10:54PM (#551336)

    > Is it jerky?
    no probs, install in SUV, it matches the owner.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @11:01PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @11:01PM (#551340)

      > Is it jerky?

      No, but it is a bit tough...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @10:56PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, @10:56PM (#551338)

    smell my dirty underwear

(1)