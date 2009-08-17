The Bolt is estimated to reach 238 miles by the Environmental Protection Agency. In our testing, electric vehicles tend to fall short of their EPA-estimated range, including the:

o 2016 Tesla Model S 75D, 235 miles achieved vs. 259-mile EPA estimate.

o 2016 Tesla Model X 90D, 230 miles achieved vs. 257-mile EPA estimate.

In our electric-vehicle range test, we put the Bolt head to head against our 2016 Tesla Model S 75D. The Tesla ran out of juice at 235 miles, while the Bolt motored on for another 15 miles. ( https://www.consumerreports.org/cars-how-consumer-reports-tests-cars/ Learn how Consumer Reports tests cars.)

Tesla has upgraded the Model X 90D to a longer-range 100D. A new Tesla Model S or X 100D would probably beat the Bolt's range, but you'd have to pay $100,000 or more for one of those cars. CR has not yet tested the range on those versions.

CR's electric-vehicle range test involves some mixed driving, but much of it is done by driving a constant 65 mph on a highway. If you were to meander on country roads at 45 mph, you might get even more range. To ensure repeatability, the CR tests are done with the air conditioning and heater off. Hard acceleration and running the HVAC system can cut the range significantly, as can driving in very cold temperatures.