First Evidence that Social Bots Play a Major Role in Spreading Fake News

posted by cmn32480 on Thursday August 10, @01:57AM   Printer-friendly
from the automating-the-lies dept.
Techonomics

Fnord666 writes:

Fake news and the way it spreads on social media is emerging as one of the great threats to modern society. In recent times, fake news has been used to manipulate stock markets, make people choose dangerous health-care options, and manipulate elections, including last year's presidential election in the U.S.

Clearly, there is an urgent need for a way to limit the diffusion of fake news. And that raises an important question: how does fake news spread in the first place?

Today we get an answer of sorts thanks to the work of Chengcheng Shao and pals at Indiana University in Bloomington. For the first time, these guys have systematically studied how fake news spreads on Twitter and provide a unique window into this murky world. Their work suggests clear strategies for controlling this epidemic.

Source:
https://www.technologyreview.com/s/608561/first-evidence-that-social-bots-play-a-major-role-in-spreading-fake-news/

Journal Reference:
arxiv.org/abs/1707.07592: The Spread of Fake News by Social Bots

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, @02:01AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, @02:01AM (#551408)

    how does fake news spread in the first place?

    Well, first you need a democrat... and then, it's just snowballs. It's what special snowflakes do.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, @02:08AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, @02:08AM (#551412)

      Uh... Preemptive "SHHH!" to the grammar nazis... It just snowballs

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, @02:09AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, @02:09AM (#551413)

    Maybe we should focus on creating citizens who are educated enough to evaluate an idea instead of mere slogans.

  • (Score: 2) by jmorris on Thursday August 10, @02:17AM

    by jmorris (4844) Subscriber Badge <jmorrisNO@SPAMbeau.org> on Thursday August 10, @02:17AM (#551416)

    How does #FakeNews get created and spread? The Blue Checkmark Mafia on Twitter create the Narrative and the Legacy Media spreads it through the New York Times, CNN, NBC News, Politico, The Washington Post, etc. Compared that that multi-billion dollar machine with millions and millions of eyeballs some bot on the Internet is a rounding error.

  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday August 10, @02:18AM

    by The Mighty Buzzard (18) Subscriber Badge <themightybuzzard@soylentnews.org> on Thursday August 10, @02:18AM (#551417) Homepage Journal

    A lie can get halfway around the world before the truth can get its boots on.*

    * Yes, I know Twain likely never said anything of the sort. Whoosh.

    --
    Socialist: Someone who wants everything that you have. Except your job.
