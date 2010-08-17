from the do-the-jitterbug dept.
I'm just back from a holiday which included dropping my phone and cracking the screen. The phone is a UMI Super which has served me very well, with the exception of a spotty GPS. However I found myself with a very real problem. The crack was across the top right corner of the screen about 1/2 an inch in from the top. It had the unfortunate side effect rendering the whole right hand side of the screen 1/2 an inch in unresponsive. This prevented me from unlocking the phone with the PIN (the fingerprint scanner on the back worked fine, however I forgot that I had set the phone to shut down during the night and it requires the PIN when the phone wakes up).
This effectively left me without a phone for the remainder of the trip and while I will get the screen replaced and continue to use the phone, I'm also considering getting a backup feature phone, or another smartphone, or when I change phone in the future move to a feature phone entirely.
In examining what I was missing out with the loss of the phone, I realise I only use it to message (the very odd call), Internet, Navigation and Netflix. However, with Netflix now allowing downloading of many shows, I can use a tablet better for this, and I can consider using a phone with hotspot for streaming and messaging.
What feature or smartphones do you suggest as a move away from large flagship devices? I have unlimited 4G data and am living in Ireland. My understanding is that most feature phones are aimed at the older generation (large buttons, loud speakers etc) and not for "I just don't want something that breaks easily" people. Budget is in the 100-150€ range, though I will entertain more expensive devices if the recommendation comes with good reasons.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, @08:50AM
(Score: 1) by ptman on Thursday August 10, @08:59AM (2 children)
I believe there are lots of different Nokia featurephones available. Some are quite small and have amazing battery life.
Another option is one of several Raspberry PI based phones. Some have big screens, some have small. Lots of variety.
(Score: 1) by ptman on Thursday August 10, @09:02AM
I think some of the DIY phones were maybe based on arduino, not Raspberry Pi as I first recalled.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, @10:03AM
i use a nokia c130, and its pretty good (haven't tested if it exfiltrates any data, no access to gsm/gprs/etc test equipment). Cost like 50ish bucks.. It lasts a week on a full charge after a year of usage, and does not support MMS... only sms and voice. But its just nokia-branded, there is a microsoft logo on the label behind the battery. Only modification i made to it was cutting power pin to the bluetooth chip.. (i haet bluetooth)
Nokia is gone man, nothing remains but that pretty logo.
(Score: 2) by moondrake on Thursday August 10, @09:26AM (2 children)
I am interested in this as well. Have been looking at things like plasma mobile and Jolla lately, but i wonder how good these options actually are. I have no interest in pokemon apps and the like, but I do need a browser, email, etc stuff that works reliably and not to slow...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, @11:18AM (1 child)
Have you considered Blackberry?
(Score: 2) by moondrake on Thursday August 10, @12:40PM
I did, but I do not consider it free (in the philosophical sense) and hackable enough. Perhaps I am wrong though?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday August 10, @11:24AM (1 child)
If there's no particular reason you need a brand new model, you might look into older model Android phones that can be flashed to run current versions of Android/LineageOS/etc... My current phone is like four years old but runs a rooted, -O3 version of of the latest LineageOS (based on the latest release of Android) quite well.
If you want durability, get an OtterBox. I don't as a general rule endorse many products but an OtterBox case does in fact make your phone a hell of a lot more robust vs. abuse, judging by what my phone has managed to stand up to so far.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday August 10, @12:34PM
Yes my last couple phones have been in otterbox cases. otterbox seems to be downsizing its choices unless you buy an iphone you might be out of luck for an otterbox case. They used to make a larger variety of cases. Searching amazon for nexus otterbox will find you "supcase" and similar products which actually aren't that bad.
The phrase op needs to search for is "rugged" The PR and marketing people seem to have settled on "rugged" as their adjective for non-wimpy phones. Also much like all advertising for e-readers is women in swimsuits reading at the beach although I've never seen that actually used that way, ALL and I mean all, advertising for "rugged" phones across the entire industry is construction workers in hard hats and reflective vests on a dirt covered worksite, no "rugged" phones have ever been used camping or hiking or granny dropped it or whatever, its kinda a joke WRT marketing. Apparently my elderly MiL is a burly male hispanic construction worker according to all the advertising I've seen, OK then. I mean, she has a granny automobile and takes granny drugs, its not like no one knows how to market to grannies, its just no phone companies know how to market to grannies. Someone gonna make a lot of money off that someday when they get it right.
Probably you're better off financially and ergonomically buying a regular phone and an indestructible otterbox-alike case, than buying a "rugged" phone which is just someone buying and installing the case for you while marking it up 100% which means you'll get a "rugged" phone with specs from 2012 or earlier for a premium 2017 price. Its not hard to buy a 2017 phone and a tough 2017 case and keep the 100% markup profit for yourself. I don't think you can buy a "rugged" phone withe specs better than 2014 or so no matter how much you're willing to spend. Its basically a scam for people to screw over corporate accounts.
Perhaps the best alternative is a redundant array of inexpensive phones. Once you get past the "I must have one and only one phone for five years" thing, for the cost of a really tough top end phone you can buy a new "pay as you go" phone every week or two for practically nothing, even cheaper if you go used.
I am a little confused about the euro market, in that in the USA 150 euro isn't going to buy a "large flagship device" or even the cheapest rugged device. Walmart sells a huge number of $10 to $20 feature phones non-contract so 150 euro would buy approximately ten or so disposable phones. If you could get a couple months out of each phone before breaking it, that 150 euro would provide many years of service.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday August 10, @11:46AM
Maybe you can get a nice deal on a BLU phone [soylentnews.org]?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by RamiK on Thursday August 10, @11:50AM
Much like this guy [xda-developers.com], I'm inclined towards Xiaomi since they have a good FOSS policy company-wide and offer cheap models with decent hardware. But there are a lot of recently added, and possibly better, options from many other manufacturers here: http://www.cyanogenmods.org/lineage-os-14-1-rom-update-devices-list-downlods/ [cyanogenmods.org]
Overall, if a LineageOS dev is picking a device up at the mid\low-end price range, it's almost a guarantee the hardware isn't complete trash and the device tree isn't an ad-hoc mess. There are exception I'm sure... But it's still a good rule-of-thumb to use whatever the devs are using for themselves.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, @12:02PM
Good luck finding a smartphone that actually provides root access to the owner of the device. Most mobile devices have to be rooted.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Thursday August 10, @12:03PM
This is a discussion relevant to me, too. I have a very old Samsung Stratosphere II I have been nursing along for years, having replaced several hardware components in it. The reason is I like the slide-out physical keyboard. Nobody has that anymore.
I have been wondering if a mobile equivalent of System76 has arisen somewhere that would produce a phone with a physical keyboard. Anybody know of one?
