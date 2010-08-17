Stories
US Embassy Employees in Cuba Possibly Subjected to 'Acoustic Attack'

posted by martyb on Thursday August 10, @10:12AM   Printer-friendly
from the sonic-screwdriver dept.
News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

The US believes several State Department employees at the US embassy in Havana were subjected to an "acoustic attack" using sonic devices that left at least two with such serious health problems they needed to be brought back to the US for treatment, several senior State Department officials told CNN. One official said the employees could have suffered permanent hearing loss as a result.

The employees affected were not at the same place at the same time, but suffered a variety of physical symptoms since late 2016 which resembled concussions.

Conspiracy theory fodder, or actually possible?

alt links:
https://archive.fo/yZB5q
https://web.archive.org/web/20170809231552/http://edition.cnn.com/2017/08/09/politics/us-cuba-acoustic-attack-embassy/index.html

Original Submission


US Embassy Employees in Cuba Possibly Subjected to 'Acoustic Attack'
  • (Score: 2) by RamiK on Thursday August 10, @10:44AM

    by RamiK (1813) on Thursday August 10, @10:44AM (#551550)

    Maybe, interrogators? [dailymail.co.uk]

    Nah... Can't be. That's senate approved. Completely safe. Clearly, the Cubans did something sneaky. Maybe using Mambo, Swing and all that Jazz...

