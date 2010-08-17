Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 14 submissions in the queue.

Disney to Break Away From Netflix With its Own Streaming Service

posted by martyb on Thursday August 10, @11:51AM   Printer-friendly
from the don't-cross-the-streams dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Disney has announced that it will stop providing new movies to Netflix in 2019, in favor of its own streaming service:

Disney has decided it wants to create its own internet services built around its ESPN and Disney entertainment brands. As a result, Disney said it would stop making its newly released movies available to stream on Netflix beginning in 2019. That means Netflix Inc. has roughly 18 months to figure out how to replace fresh Disney and Pixar movies, which are popular draws for its subscribers. A Netflix executive has said Disney programs are responsible for something like 30 percent of Netflix viewing in the U.S. (Disney movies are available on Netflix only in the U.S. and Canada.)

[...] This Walt Disney Co. announcement may also explain why Netflix on Monday announced the first acquisition in its 20-year history, for a company that specializes in creating superhero characters. Netflix also has an arrangement with Disney's Marvel brand under which Marvel makes series exclusively for Netflix based on Marvel characters. That relationship is responsible for buzzy Netflix shows including "Daredevil" and "Luke Cage."

Also at Reuters, CNBC, and Walt Disney.

Previously: Netflix Acquires Comic Book Publisher Millarworld

Original Submission


«  US Embassy Employees in Cuba Possibly Subjected to 'Acoustic Attack'

Related Stories

Netflix Acquires Comic Book Publisher Millarworld 9 comments

takyon writes:

http://money.cnn.com/2017/08/07/media/netflix-millarworld/index.html

Netflix just made a deal with the creative mind behind blockbuster movies including Captain America: Civil War and Logan. On Monday, the streaming service announced its first-ever acquisition: Comic book publisher Millarworld.

You may not be familiar with Millarworld, but you've likely heard of founder Mark Millar's work. Before he created Millarworld, Millar wrote a number of comic books for Marvel including Old Man Logan and Civil War, which were brought to the silver screen as the blockbuster hits Logan and Captain America: Civil War. He also authored the comic book series Kick-Ass and Kingsman: The Secret Service, both of which have been turned into successful feature films.

In a statement, Netflix said that it will develop new films, series and shows with Millarworld, and will also draw on Millarworld's existing portfolio.

Also at Reuters, Hollywood Reporter, Millarworld, and Netflix.

Original Submission

Disney to Break Away From Netflix With its Own Streaming Service | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Thursday August 10, @12:00PM (3 children)

    by LoRdTAW (3755) Subscriber Badge on Thursday August 10, @12:00PM (#551574)

    I wonder how long it will be until TV implodes from people dumping cable for streaming only to have content producers jump ship and create their own streaming services. We go full circle back to having individual channels served up to us by the cable companies.

    • (Score: 2) by jimshatt on Thursday August 10, @12:12PM

      by jimshatt (978) on Thursday August 10, @12:12PM (#551582) Journal
      Individual channels, but with on-demand content. But ten times as expensive as it's worth, probably.

    • (Score: 2) by EvilSS on Thursday August 10, @12:16PM (1 child)

      by EvilSS (1456) on Thursday August 10, @12:16PM (#551584)
      But Al-a-carte is the dream isn't it? Paying for only the channels you want? Rejoice! we won!
(1)