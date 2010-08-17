from the what-would-YOU-do? dept.
A confidential Defense Intelligence Agency intelligence asessment has concluded that North Korea has miniaturized a nuclear warhead to make it capable of being launched by its ballistic missiles:
The analysis, completed last month by the Defense Intelligence Agency, comes on the heels of another intelligence assessment that sharply raises the official estimate for the total number of bombs in the communist country's atomic arsenal. The United States calculated last month that up to 60 nuclear weapons are now controlled by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Some independent experts think the number is much smaller.
[...] Although more than a decade has passed since North Korea's first nuclear detonation, many analysts thought it would be years before the country's weapons scientists could design a compact warhead that could be delivered by missile to distant targets. But the new assessment, a summary document dated July 28, concludes that this critical milestone has been reached.
"The IC [intelligence community] assesses North Korea has produced nuclear weapons for ballistic missile delivery, to include delivery by ICBM-class missiles," the assessment states, in an excerpt read to The Washington Post. Two U.S. officials familiar with the assessment verified its broad conclusions. It is not known whether the reclusive regime has successfully tested the smaller design, although North Korea officially claimed last year that it had done so.
Meanwhile, President Trump and Kim Jong Un have traded barbs:
President Donald Trump appears to have painted himself into a corner: He must now follow up on his pledge of hitting North Korea with "fire and fury," or he risks further blowing U.S. credibility.
Kim Jong-un's regime said late on Tuesday that it may strike Guam. That came shortly after Trump warned Pyongyang it would face "power, the likes of which this world has never seen before" if the renegade state continued to threaten the U.S.
"If the red line he drew today was 'North Korea cannot threaten the U.S. anymore,' that line was crossed within an hour of him making that statement," said John Delury, associate professor of Chinese studies at Seoul-based Yonsei University.
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Thursday August 10, @01:46PM (5 children)
On the one hand, Trump couldn't give a shit about "US credibility". That much is obvious. On the other hand, he does give very much of a shit about his own image. If he feels that his own pride is on the line, then anything's possible.
On the other other hand, it's not like Trump is known for his consistency. He regularly contradicts himself and flips his position on a whim. It wouldn't surprise me in the slightest to see a tweet tomorrow morning saying that Kim is a smart cookie, a really great guy, and that the US media & courts could really take a lesson from their South Korean counterparts with regard to their government.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Thursday August 10, @01:54PM (1 child)
Make that North Korean. Oops.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Knowledge Troll on Thursday August 10, @02:13PM
Oh you shouldn't have owned up to the mistake! It was better when Trump couldn't tell the difference between the North and South.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, @01:56PM (2 children)
Do you have anything besides adjectives?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, @02:12PM (1 child)
Not sure what you mean. GP gave me some helpful prepositions, dull but necessary articles, informative nouns (couple proper ones too along with other decent, hard-working words that are pro-noun), a nice assortment of good, simple verbs, and even a few basic adverbs.
Was honestly disappointed. Didn't find quite enough flavorful adjectives for my particular taste.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JNCF on Thursday August 10, @02:16PM
Adjectives are useless.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, @02:19PM
We have to let them draw first blood. Then extermination will be fully justified. I hope Trump has the guts to follow through.
Reply to This