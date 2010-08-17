Stories
Surveys: Flash Drought In USA's High Plains Has Already Destroyed Half of the Wheat Crop

posted by martyb on Thursday August 10, @04:31PM   Printer-friendly
from the higher-food-prices-coming dept.
Science

-- OriginalOwner_ writes:

CleanTechnica reports

The "flash drought" that came out of nowhere this summer in the US High Plains, afflicting Montana and the Dakotas the worst, has already destroyed more than half of this year's wheat crop, going by some recent field surveys. Considering that the region is now one of the top wheat-growing regions in the world, the damage is very notable.

These so-called flash droughts are expected to become considerably more common over the coming decades as the climate continues warming and weather patterns continue changing.

[...] Something that's interesting to note here is that 2011, only 6 years back, was actually one of the wettest years on record in eastern Montana. Those sorts of rapid swings between extreme precipitation and flooding on the one hand, and extreme flash droughts on the other, are only going to become more common from here on out. Eventually, most of the agriculture in the region will have to cease.

Grist calls this a Cereal Killer.

  • (Score: 2) by mhajicek on Thursday August 10, @04:59PM

    by mhajicek (51) on Thursday August 10, @04:59PM (#551731)

    I'm gluten intolerant.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, @05:14PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, @05:14PM (#551735)

    More common just like how hurricanes were supposed to be more common I guess

