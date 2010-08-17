from the doing-science dept.
A measure aimed at boosting female employment in the workforce may actually be making it worse, a major study has found.
Leaders of the Australian public service will today be told to "hit pause" on blind recruitment trials, which many believed would increase the number of women in senior positions. Blind recruitment means recruiters cannot tell the gender of candidates because those details are removed from applications. It is seen as an alternative to gender quotas and has also been embraced by Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Victoria Police and Westpac Bank.
In a bid to eliminate sexism, thousands of public servants have been told to pick recruits who have had all mention of their gender and ethnic background stripped from their CVs. The assumption behind the trial is that management will hire more women when they can only consider the professional merits of candidates. Their choices have been monitored by behavioural economists in the Prime Minister's department — colloquially known as "the nudge unit".
Professor Michael Hiscox, a Harvard academic who oversaw the trial, said he was shocked by the results and has urged caution. "We anticipated this would have a positive impact on diversity — making it more likely that female candidates and those from ethnic minorities are selected for the shortlist," he said. "We found the opposite, that de-identifying candidates reduced the likelihood of women being selected for the shortlist."
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, @09:21PM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by chromas on Thursday August 10, @09:25PM (3 children)
Worse? Or better? Isn't the goal to find the most qualified people, regardless of race, sex, religion and now gender? Maybe focus on trying to get more women to be qualified. Can we teach more little girls to grow into sociopaths and whatever other attributes associated with people in senior positions?
(Score: 1) by ants_in_pants on Thursday August 10, @09:31PM (1 child)
Yeah, the problem isn't straight discrimination, it's that modern society basically discourages young girls from wanting to do anything technical or leadership-oriented.
It's a very deep problem that won't be solved by affirmative action.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday August 10, @09:42PM
The affirmative action needs to reach back into childhood choices - Cinderella needs to snag prince charming with a killer outfit she made on her 3D printer:
https://www.thingiverse.com/SexyCyborg/designs [thingiverse.com]
Then, all the societal norms that give women biased advantage in "marrying rich so they don't have to work" need to be erased. Only after that, and so many more, cultural gender biases that push more men into leadership and technical roles are removed from people's upbringing, we might be approach parity in the job market.
Of course, there are a few unerasable gender differences - most notable being the time-out from career building that child-bearing usually brings.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday August 10, @09:37PM
You can't quantify "most qualified" in any kind of government survey. You _can_ quantify race and sex, so they do. They're urging them to stop the trial before they collect enough data that might suggest that the most qualified candidates do come from a racially and sexually biased subset of all applicants.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, @09:34PM
So what this guy is saying is that in a meritocracy, people are employed on merit rather than being discriminated against based on race and gender characteristics? Obviously, the state must recommence active discriminating under the pretence of "fairness" and "equality". Diversity; it's doubleplusgood.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 10, @09:44PM
How can they keep the gender/race secret if they are doing interviews? Or am I to believe they are hiring people without performing in person or phone interviews? I don't know how many applicants I've reviewed that sounded good on paper only to fail miserably during the phone/in-person interview, where it seems that someone else wrote their resume...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by gawdonblue on Thursday August 10, @09:49PM
Or just a coincidence?
