Can the government ban the text of the First Amendment itself on municipal transit ads because free speech is too "political" for public display? If this sounds like some ridiculous brain teaser, it should. But unfortunately it's not. It's a core claim in a lawsuit we filed today challenging the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority's (WMATA) restrictions on controversial advertising.
[...] Earlier this year, following President Trump's repeated commentary denigrating journalists and Muslims, the ACLU decided to remind everyone about that very first promise in the Bill of Rights: that Congress shall make no law interfering with our freedoms of speech and religion. As part of a broad advertising campaign, the ACLU erected ads in numerous places, featuring the text of the First Amendment. Not only in English, but in Spanish and Arabic, too — to remind people that the Constitution is for everyone.
The ACLU inquired about placing our ads with WMATA, envisioning an inspirational reminder of our founding texts, with a trilingual twist, in the transit system of the nation's capital. But it was not to be: Our ad was rejected because WMATA's advertising policies forbid, among many other things, advertisements "intended to influence members of the public regarding an issue on which there are varying opinions" or "intended to influence public policy."
You don't have to be a First Amendment scholar to know that something about that stinks.
Source: https://www.aclu.org/blog/speak-freely/first-amendment-literally-banned-dc
Also at NPR.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday August 11, @12:34AM (3 children)
I think they just didn't make the advertisement catchy enough [youtube.com].
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday August 11, @12:39AM (1 child)
We could show bloody patriots fighting and dying for free speech, but that would give the Muslims and other African immigrants even more bad ideas. Serious revolts require organization and valor, not suicide bombings and spear-chuckings.
The Spanish-speaking are at least sated with welfare gibs and love America on some level, even if it isn't hip for them to admit it and many of them don't like Trump.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday August 11, @12:55AM
Serious revolts require money and weapons. You will get nowhere without them no matter how devoted.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 11, @12:40AM
It's printed advertising, similar to a billboard. There's no audio.
(Score: 2) by stormwyrm on Friday August 11, @12:36AM
So now what should be the highest law of the United States, the very bedrock upon which the entire country is founded, is considered "intended to influence members of the public regarding an issue on which there are varying opinions" or "intended to influence public policy." From what I can tell, other than "ACLU: We The People" and "United States Constitution Amendment 1" there are no additional elements in the ad besides the text of the First Amendment. The damn Constitution should be public policy by definition, so how can presenting it verbatim be construed as influencing public policy?! How can it be "intended to influence members of the public regarding an issue on which there are varying opinions" when the ACLU has presented only the verbatim text of the Amendment with no additional commentary? It might have been different if the ACLU added some additional text regarding their pet interpretation of the First Amendment but that clearly was not done here.
The right to believe whatever you want does not mean that whatever you want to believe is right.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 11, @12:38AM
Ads with aborted fetuses!
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday August 11, @12:43AM (1 child)
For real, or Poe's law? [bennettandbennett.com]. Unfortunately many people are serious about it. There goes the neighborhood. When people can vote away your rights, it's time to take a closer look at the problems of democracy.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday August 11, @12:48AM
Whoops! Definitely not for real [rollingstone.com]
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Friday August 11, @12:45AM
I hope the NRA then takes the hint and purchases a couple of ads with the Second Amendment on them. Not too many, because it's an utter waste of money, and liberal news outlets will do all of the advertising for them via outrage anyway.
Funny enough that they would need to take ads out to inform their target audience about this, though - ask any American who loves their country to quote the First Amendment be they Muslim, Christian, or Athiest, in any field of employment, and they will likely be able to directly quote it. Immigrants and citizens of any race or creed who live here only for our wealth and welfare, yet care absolutely nothing for the culture, history, or future of the country are the ones who need reminding, I would imagine.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday August 11, @12:49AM
So, all advertisements are banned then?
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
