Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 14 submissions in the queue.

70% of Windows 10 Users Are Totally Happy With Our Big Telemetry Slurp, Beams Microsoft

posted by CoolHand on Friday August 11, @01:57AM   Printer-friendly
from the happy-or-unaware dept.
Digital Liberty

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Microsoft claims seven out of ten Windows 10 users are happy with Redmond gulping loads of telemetry from their computers – which isn't that astounding when you realize it's a default option.

In other words, 30 per cent of people have found the switch to turn it off, and the rest haven't, don't realize it's there, or are genuinely OK with the data collection.

Ever since Windows 10 was released, folks have been complaining the operating system is far too grabby and that it allows Redmond to collect huge volumes of intelligence on its users. In April the software giant responded by simplifying the collection.

There's basically two levels in Windows 10 from the Creators Update onwards: basic and full – the full setting includes everything in the basic level plus a load more. Full is the default for Win 10 Home and Pro, otherwise there's basic. Windows 10 Enterprise and Education have full and basic, plus an extra level called security, which transmits a little less about your system than basic.

Essentially, if you're on Home or Pro, you can't tell your OS to not phone home. And, sure, this information – from lists of hardware and apps installed to pen gestures – is useful to Microsoft employees debugging code that's running in the field. But we're all adults here, and some folks would like the option to not have any information leaving their systems.

"... and we welcome your feedback in helping us make [Creators] the best Windows ever," [Marissa] Rogers concluded.

Original Submission


«  ACLU Sues D.C. Metro After It Rejects Ad With Text Of First Amendment
70% of Windows 10 Users Are Totally Happy With Our Big Telemetry Slurp, Beams Microsoft | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Whoever on Friday August 11, @02:04AM

    by Whoever (4524) on Friday August 11, @02:04AM (#552032)

    70% of Windows 10 Users Are Unaware Of Our Big Telemetry Slurp

    FTFY.

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 11, @02:06AM (3 children)

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Friday August 11, @02:06AM (#552033)

    Microsoft claims seven out of ten Windows 10 users are happy with Redmond gulping loads of telemetry from their computers...
    ...
    "... and we welcome your feedback in helping us make [Creators] the best Windows ever,"

    And this really means MS can piss on the other 3 in 10 freely, right?

  • (Score: 2) by kaszz on Friday August 11, @02:08AM

    by kaszz (4211) on Friday August 11, @02:08AM (#552035) Journal

    A lot of people are happy to keep out of Microsoft ecosystems completely..
    Turning of "the switch" also doesn't really change anything. As most sane people know. So the people they forgot may actually be unhappily use the junk behind good a firewall and virtualization.

(1)