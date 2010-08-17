Stories
DNA Sequencing Software Could Theoretically be Hacked Using Malware Written Into DNA

posted by Fnord666 on Friday August 11, @03:21AM   Printer-friendly
from the gives-fireeye-a-whole-new-meaning dept.
Security

takyon writes:

Research to be presented at the 2017 USENIX Security Symposium has shown how DNA sequencing software can theoretically be hacked using malware embedded into synthesized DNA:

Researchers at the University of Washington have shown that by changing a little bit of computer code they can insert malware into a strand of DNA that, when read by DNA sequencing software, allows them to remotely control a computer or cause it to suddenly crash.

In a related analysis, the group evaluated the security of 13 software programs commonly used for DNA analysis, and found 11 times as many vulnerabilities as are present in other types of software.

The "hack" required the team to add a buffer overflow vulnerability into the open source program FASTQ, so it doesn't reflect a real world risk. But there may be other issues at labs:

Anyone who creates an account at DNA research institutes could also submit sequencing files that could be malicious. Additionally, since bioinformatics software isn't commonly targeted by hackers, the software isn't generally hardened to attacks. They also note patching difficulties since DNA analysis software packages are often aren't[sic] managed in a central code repository.

Quick, let's edit our genomes to add malware!

This research came too late to be used in a CSI script.

Computer Security, Privacy, and DNA Sequencing: Compromising Computers with Synthesized DNA, Privacy Leaks, and More

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday August 11, @03:29AM (1 child)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Friday August 11, @03:29AM (#552092)

    to prove FOSS software is insecure. How do I get a grant to study such things?

    And how the hell can the sequenced DNA take control of a computer? Sounds like certain combinations of whatchamacallems trigger bugs in the software. Fix those bugs, and you can sequence DNA from Rigel without worrying about getting an alien virus in your computer.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 11, @03:31AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 11, @03:31AM (#552095)

      I can only hope that when I'm cloned from my DNA sample that it's not done with a Windows 30 PC.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 11, @03:44AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 11, @03:44AM (#552102)

    Install it on yourself today!

