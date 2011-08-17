from the refurbishing-your-model-T-cells dept.
Proinsulin peptide immunotherapy has reportedly been shown to be safe in patients who have newly diagnosed type 1 diabetes. The goal is to slow or halt the progression of diabetes, which seems to be more effective the earlier the treatment can be given:
The first trial of a pioneering therapy to retrain the immune system and slow the advance of type 1 diabetes has shown it is safe. The disease is caused by the body destroying cells in the pancreas that control blood sugar levels. The immunotherapy - tested on 27 people in the UK - also showed signs of slowing the disease, but this needs confirming in larger trials. Experts said the advance could one day free people from daily injections.
[...] The trial focused on patients newly diagnosed with type 1 as they still have about a fifth of their beta cells left.
The study only included 27 participants and has been described as "unconvincing":
"It's an encouraging report, but unconvincing," Kenneth McCormick, MD, director, division of pediatric endocrinology at Children's of Alabama, Birmingham, told Medscape Medical News, noting differences among the groups. "The placebo group at baseline required higher insulin doses and had more elevated glycated hemoglobin, there was significant overlap in data among the groups, and there's a significant difference between the initial insulin dose per kilogram between adults and children."
Metabolic and immune effects of immunotherapy with proinsulin peptide in human new-onset type 1 diabetes (open, DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.aaf7779) (DX)