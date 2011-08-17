Stories
Oregon Becomes the Fifth State to Raise the Tobacco Age Limit to 21

posted by Fnord666 on Friday August 11, @08:17PM   Printer-friendly
takyon writes:

Oregon has joined California, Hawaii, Maine, and New Jersey in raising the minimum age limit for purchasing tobacco and related products to 21:

Oregon is raising the minimum age for buying tobacco and e-cigarettes in the state to 21, bringing its regulations into line with sales of marijuana products.

The new law, signed by Governor Kate Brown on Wednesday and taking effect on Jan. 1, bans under-21s from buying tobacco products and vaping devices, and makes vendors liable for fines for under-age sales.

The current age limit in the state is 18.

Previously: California's Legal Smoking Age Set to Rise to 21

Related Stories

California's Legal Smoking Age Set to Rise to 21 74 comments

takyon writes:

Late Wednesday, Brown signed the bill raising the age for tobacco use, including vaping, to 21, the Associated Press reports. He also vetoed a bill that would have asked voters to divert tobacco taxes to pay for the health expenses of those with tobacco-related ailments, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Source: NPR

Original Submission

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Friday August 11, @08:20PM

    by Thexalon (636) Subscriber Badge on Friday August 11, @08:20PM (#552556) Homepage

    Maybe in another decade we will have finally gotten drug laws to be in concert with how dangerous the drugs actually are.

    If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
