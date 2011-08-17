from the just-say-emergency dept.
After some initial confusion about the White House's plans earlier in the week, President Trump has followed the recommendation of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, headed by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, and declared the opioid crisis to be a national emergency. He has promised to spend "a lot" of time, effort, and money to combat the problem:
Among the other recommendations were to rapidly increase treatment capacity for those who need substance abuse help; to establish and fund better access to medication-assisted treatment programs; and to make sure that health care providers are aware of the potential for misuse and abuse of prescription opioids by enhancing prevention efforts at medical and dental schools.
President Trump also decried a slowdown in federal prosecutions of drug crimes and a reduction in sentence lengths. Activists and policy experts are wary of an enforcement-heavy approach:
Bill Piper, senior director for the Drug Policy Alliance, told CNN Tuesday that stricter enforcement "has never worked" and the President would be "better focusing on the treatment side of things." "A supply side approach to drugs has never worked," Piper said. "That is what has been tried for decades and it has failed for every drug it has applied to, including alcohol during Prohibition. As long as there has been and[sic] demand for drugs, there will be a supply." Trump would not be the first administration to crack down on drug use by focusing on enforcement, but Piper said doing so would play into a desire to "sound tough," not actually solve the problem. "It makes it look like they are doing something even when they are not," Piper said.
Trump also advocated for more abstinence-based treatment to combat the opioid crisis. "The best way to prevent drug addiction and overdose is to prevent people from abusing drugs in the first place. If they don't start, they won't have a problem. If they do start, it's awfully tough to get off," Trump said. That sort of strategy advocates for targeting kids and young adults with anti-drug messaging, evocative of the "Just Say No" ad campaign of the 1980s and early 1990s.
This crisis is serious, folks:
"It is a serious problem the likes of which we have never had. You know when I was growing up, they had the LSD and they had certain generations of drugs. There's never been anything like what's happened to this country over the last four or five years. And I have to say this in all fairness, this is a worldwide problem, not just a United States problem. This is happening worldwide. But this is a national emergency, and we are drawing documents now to so attest."
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday August 11, @11:36PM (1 child)
It was an innocent time. They had the LSD. They didn't have the heroin.
What will they snort next? Unbinilium?
[SIG] 04/14/2017: Soylent Upgrade v13 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @12:17AM
Red-eye. Cardamine. Spice. Slam. WiDoW. Neon. Color. Each more deadly than the last.
Well, anyway, I assume this means more persecution of peaceful cannabis users whose health is improved by the herb, especially people who used cannabis to help them end an opiate addiction.
I feel less worse about my decision to vote for Hillary every day.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 11, @11:42PM (2 children)
Don't go after the junkies. They are brain dead and pathetic. Mandatory death sentence for dealers of hard drugs would work. The dealers profit and destroy people, families, neighborhoods, and society. Serious and costly crime deserves serious punishment.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Saturday August 12, @12:00AM
Same as prostitution: regulate, license, take the criminal aspects out, help people get out/off, tax it to pay for the trouble.
And yes, illegal dealers, like pimps, should be dealt with, rather than customers.
But lengthy prisons sentences for all is the way it's going to go, courtesy of the Prison Industrial Complex lobbying.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @12:02AM
Oh, a big tough guy! Yea man, maybe you can get to work and kill those dealers to help America. Don't worry, we'll wait.... Whats that? You don't want to do it? Of course you don't. Tough guys like you talk big but sit on your fucking worthless ass spewing nonsense online. Put up or shut up.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Saturday August 12, @12:01AM (2 children)
People like doing drugs. How about give them a safe place in order to do them?
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday August 12, @12:14AM (1 child)
But they do have this place - it's called pharmacy.
And it dispenses FDA-approved synthetic opioids.
(grin)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Saturday August 12, @12:27AM
LOL, yes. I agree--But you're not supposed to have fun with them, and
that's hardly an approved place to have fun with them.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday August 12, @12:11AM
Crisis - Trump's attitude towards survival as a president.
He passed "Presidency 101" and learned the "wag the dog" technique. Now he's shaking that dog as hard as he can.
Reply to This