Mozilla Information Trust Initiative Announced

posted by martyb on Saturday August 12, @01:14AM   Printer-friendly
from the what-if-there-were-addons... dept.
Digital Liberty

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Mozilla, the developer of the Firefox web browser and other open source projects, has announced its Mozilla Information Trust Initiative. This initiative involves Mozilla "developing products, research, and communities to battle information pollution and so-called 'fake news' online."

Although the announcement from Mozilla claims that the "spread of misinformation violates nearly every tenet of the Mozilla Manifesto", this initiative does raise some concerning questions. Should a web browser vendor be actively patrolling content on the web? Is such patrolling of content harmful to a truly open web? Is this merely the first step toward web browsers censoring or controlling the dissemination of information available on the web? Would the resources expended on this initiative be better spent improving the performance and efficiency of Firefox?

  • (Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @01:25AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @01:25AM (#552674)

    I'm so glad that I've never donated any money to Mozilla. This is the sort of activity I would never want to financially support in any way. Seeing how they've ruined Firefox's user experience for me lately is bad enough. But this initiative is just too much for me.

  • (Score: 5, Informative) by jmorris on Saturday August 12, @01:26AM (4 children)

    by jmorris (4844) Subscriber Badge <jmorrisNO@SPAMbeau.org> on Saturday August 12, @01:26AM (#552675)

    This is a demonstration of the Impossibility of Social Justice Convergence. The more an organization is infected with Social Justice Warriors the more the resources of the organization shift to Social Justice to the exclusion of whatever original purpose the organization had. Eventually the goals of the organization formally change. We now see this terminal stage in Moz Corp. They aren't very interested in building a better browser since that doesn't advance the cause of Social Justice.

    No, they will not change course, no they can't be saved. History records no organization that recovered from an infection of SJWs.

    Any organization not explicitly and constitutionally
    right-wing will sooner or later become left-wing.
      -- Robert Conquest’s 2nd Law of politics

    • (Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @01:39AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @01:39AM (#552682)

      How much longer will Mozilla survive? I recall them signing a 5 year search deal with Yahoo at the end of 2014. So they've only got a couple more years left on that. Is Yahoo in a position to continue that deal? I'm not sure, but I'd be skeptical, especially with Firefox's share of the market down into the low single digits now. Will Google sign another deal with them? I doubt that that would happen. So I'm skeptical that they'll have a source of funding by early 2020. None of their other projects have made much of a splash. Firefox OS and Persona went nowhere. Rust and Servo seem to have stalled. Thunderbird and SeaMonkey are slowly dying off. Bugzilla is pretty much dead. Things aren't looking good for Firefox, especially with the WebExtensions stuff that's coming up. At this point I'm feeling very uneasy about Mozilla's future. I don't think that this initiative will help out at all, too!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @01:45AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @01:45AM (#552684)

      I think that this is even worse than the "moz://a" branding idiocy. I didn't think we'd see anything dumber than that, but I think this might just be something dumber!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @02:09AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @02:09AM (#552698)

      [The Encryption! It does nothing!] Begin report to Central Hive Mind, Social Justice Warrior Special jmorris Elite Monitoring Team. He's on to us! Repeat!! We have been detected! jmorris can see us, in normal light wavelengths, and has uncovered teh Mozilla Operation! Evasive Maneuver Pattern Janeway Delta!! *^$%

        Second in command, here. Leader has been given a sedative. Please disregard his report, as it is obviously incorrect. jmorris could not possibly have detected us, because we do not exist, and there is no such thing as a SJW, they only exist in the minds of nearly insane right-wing nut-job crack-pots, like jmorris. We will continue to monitor the subject. Lt. Francis, SJWSjEMT, [Encryption not required, since we do not exist.]

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @02:12AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @02:12AM (#552700)

        Huh???

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @01:29AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @01:29AM (#552676)

    Not sure this is completely related, but I've often thought it would be interesting to build a bayesian classifier into a browser plugin that lets me select objectionable text and mark it as offensive, then the plugin would learn over time and gray out such text. What each user chooses as offensive would differ widely, but for me I'd like to gray out crap/hateful comments so I can spend more time on thoughtful comments. Obviously this could lead to a sort of "filter bubble" if not used properly, so it would be important not to consider well thought out alternative points of view as objectionable. Just to help filter out the web's gutter content.

    As far as detecting what is true and what isn't, I'm not sure that's a solvable problem. Even relying on crowd sourcing will lead to floods of people with an agenda thwarting the ideas of others. Machines aren't smart enough to know what's true/false, either (despite claims to the contrary, I have yet to be convinced that they can).
    A good start would be holding journalists to a higher standard with their investigations and fact verification.

    • (Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday August 12, @01:39AM

      by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Saturday August 12, @01:39AM (#552681) Journal

      Filter bubble? You mean echo chamber right? Where you seldom is heard a discouraging word, and your screen is all cloudy each day.

      The best filter you can find is a skeptical mind. Train that to spot bullshit and it serves you for the rest of your life.

      --
      No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @01:43AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @01:43AM (#552683)

      If you limit your exposure to information like that, well, you might as well just not bother reading anything at all.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @02:19AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @02:19AM (#552702)

        you might as well just not bother reading anything at all.

        Some Soylentils have already taken this step. You can tell 'cause their writing and spelling and grammaring ain't too hot.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @01:31AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @01:31AM (#552678)

    I wonder how they would have handled the reporting of the Brendan Eich incident a few years ago. Would any article pointing out that it's wrong for somebody to lose their job just because of their beliefs have been classified as "misinformation" just because it didn't toe the Mozilla line?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @01:47AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @01:47AM (#552685)

    I predict a fork:

    1. Firefox, Black Lives Matter edition
    2. SiegHeilFox

    • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @01:55AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @01:55AM (#552690)

      I cringe at the thought of how they would have classified the initial Michael Brown Incident news reports!

      Many of the early reports painted Brown as the victim, and the police officer as the aggressor.

      Although intelligent people knew the initial reporting was questionable right away, it eventually became undeniable to everyone else once the store video footage of him was released, along with the rest of the grand jury findings.

      It was obvious that Brown was the aggressor, and that he attacked not only the store clerk, but also the police officer. The police officer clearly acted in self defense.

      Would Mozilla classify the initial reports that portrayed Brown as the "victim" as being "fake news"?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @01:49AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @01:49AM (#552686)

    I've used Firefox for a long time, but after learning about this I don't want to use Firefox any more. Other Firefox users should feel the same, I expect.

    What browser should we switch to?

    Chromium?

    Vivaldi?

    Brave?

    Pale Moon didn't support macOS when I last checked, so it's not an option for a lot of us.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @01:57AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @01:57AM (#552691)

    As the Russia/Trump apologists & bots seem riled up...

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @02:04AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @02:04AM (#552694)

      I identify as a socialist, and I supported Bernie, but even I can't agree with what Mozilla is doing here. This transcends politics. It's just creepy, in my opinion.

