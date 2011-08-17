Stories
Feds Might Force Table-Saw Makers to Adopt Radically Safer Technology

posted by martyb on Saturday August 12, @03:05AM
from the safety-is-no-accident dept.
Fnord666 writes:

In 2015, 4,700 people in the US lost a finger or other body part to table-saw incidents. Most of those injuries didn't have to happen, thanks to technology invented in 1999 by entrepreneur Stephen Gass. By giving his blade a slight electric charge, his saw is able to detect contact with a human hand and stop spinning in a few milliseconds. A widely circulated video[1] shows a test on a hot dog that leaves the wiener unscathed.

Now federal regulators are considering whether to make Gass' technology mandatory in the table-saw industry. The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced plans for a new rule in May, and the rules could take effect in the coming months.

But established makers of power tools vehemently object. They say the mandate could double the cost of entry-level table saws and destroy jobs in the power-tool industry. They also point out that Gass holds dozens of patents on the technology. If the CPSC makes the technology mandatory for table saws, that could give Gass a legal monopoly over the table-saw industry until at least 2021, when his oldest patents expire.

At the same time, table-saw related injuries cost society billions every year. The CPSC predicts switching to the safer saw design will save society $1,500 to $4,000 per saw sold by reducing medical bills and lost work.

"You commissioners have the power to take one of the most dangerous products ever available to consumers and make it vastly safer," Gass said at a CPSC public hearing on Wednesday.

Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/08/patent-disputes-stand-in-the-way-of-radically-safer-table-saws/

[1] SawStop Hot dog Video - Saw blade retracts within 5 milliseconds of accidental contact - YouTube.

  • (Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday August 12, @03:16AM (2 children)

    by Arik (4543) on Saturday August 12, @03:16AM (#552712)
    I watched a guy saw his thumb off on his table saw when I was a kid. Left an impression. This tech sounds awesome.

    But unpaid mandates don't. If this is really so important it should be mandated (and I'm not sure I disagree) then the state should buy out the patent and grant it in general - royalty free.
    "Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @03:26AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @03:26AM (#552714)

      Nope. Privatize the profits!

    • (Score: 2) by snufu on Saturday August 12, @03:27AM

      by snufu (5855) on Saturday August 12, @03:27AM (#552715)

      Or their can be no mandate, and instead hold manufacturers liable for public injuries that could have been avoided by using existing proven technology.

  • (Score: 2) by tekk on Saturday August 12, @03:37AM

    by tekk (5704) on Saturday August 12, @03:37AM (#552717)

    Way back the US government just forced all manufacturers into a patent pool where you had to pay a nominal fee to get in and that's it. They could probably also just invalidate the dude's patents.

