Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

Investors Poured Millions Into a Storage Network that Doesn't Exist Yet

posted by martyb on Saturday August 12, @06:47AM   Printer-friendly
from the 'flip'-a-coin? dept.
Techonomics

Fnord666 writes:

A blockchain-based cloud storage technology called Filecoin has already raised $52 million from investors. The company is poised to raise millions more on Thursday when it begins selling units of its bitcoin-like cryptocurrency to a larger set of wealthy investors.

Filecoin aims to disrupt conventional cloud-based storage platforms from Amazon and others. If it succeeds, the technology could be worth billions of dollars. But the company will need to overcome some significant hurdles first.

First and foremost, Filecoin's technology doesn't actually exist yet. The Filecoin team has done extensive research and planning, producing a series of white papers describing the technology it's building. But an actual, working Filecoin network is still months away. When it launches, Filecoin will compete with rival blockchain storage networks, including Sia, which has been available to the public for two years.

"Filecoin currently is just a white paper," Sia co-founder David Vorick told us earlier this week.

Have any Soylentils encountered or used blockchain storage, and if so what did you think of it?

Source: Ars Technica

Also at Medium, TechCrunch, and CoinDesk.

Original Submission


«  No Man's Sky Update Includes Multiplayer and 30 Hours of Story
Investors Poured Millions Into a Storage Network that Doesn't Exist Yet | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @06:52AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @06:52AM (#552777)

    Storj already exists and seems to be usable for that function. Still not sure if it is really blockchain technology for storing the data.

(1)