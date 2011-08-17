17/08/11/148235 story
Hello Games has released a free update to No Man's Sky which introduces multiplayer to the game, a missing feature that caused an earlier backlash from players.
The update also includes 30 hours of story and various fixes and improvements to gameplay, balance, new abilities, and more. Full details at metro.co.uk or watch the release video on YouTube.
