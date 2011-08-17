Stories
No Man's Sky Update Includes Multiplayer and 30 Hours of Story

posted by martyb on Saturday August 12, @04:56AM   Printer-friendly
from the better-late-than-never? dept.
driven writes:

Hello Games has released a free update to No Man's Sky which introduces multiplayer to the game, a missing feature that caused an earlier backlash from players.
The update also includes 30 hours of story and various fixes and improvements to gameplay, balance, new abilities, and more. Full details at metro.co.uk or watch the release video on YouTube.

Original Submission


