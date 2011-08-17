from the better-latency-than-never dept.
The FCC under Chairman Ajit Pai is signaling new broadband policy changes that can only be described as friendly to ISPs and hostile to consumers. In a "Notice of Inquiry," a public comment step often taken ahead of rule changes, the commission proposes that both fixed and mobile can be counted as broadband under Section 706 of its rules. That differs from the current standard, developed under Tom Wheeler, that requires timely deployment of both wired and wireless networks in the US.
On top of that, the FCC has suggested that if mobile networks are providing this "broadband," all one needs is 10Mbps download and 1Mbps upload speeds. That's less than half of the 25Mbps down and 3Mbps up speeds currently required to fit the definition of home broadband. At the same time, the Notice of Inquiry proposes to leave home speeds at the current level.
The FCC says the "statutory language" gives it the right to scoop mobile and land transmission into one broadband basket. Section 706, it says, defines advanced telecommunications tech "as high-speed, switched, broadband that enables users to original and receive high-quality voice, data, graphics and video telecommunications ... without regard to any transmission media or technology."
[...] The FCC's Democrat Commissioner Mignon Clyburn doesn't agree with gist of the Notice of Inquiry. "We seek comment on whether to deem an area as 'served' if mobile or fixed service is available," she wrote in a concurring statement. "I am skeptical of this line of inquiry. Consumers who are mobile only often find themselves in such a position, not by choice but because they cannot afford a fixed connection."
[...] The Notice of Inquiry calls for public comments at this link until September 7th, with reply comments due by September 22nd. So far, the commission has done a lousy job of handling comments about net neutrality, with intermittent or no access during an eight-hour period on May 7th, 2017. That was either due to a DDoS attack or, as some security professionals think, just a bad commenting system. Anyway, even if lots of folks express their disapproval, the FCC doesn't really care.
I'm guessing they just don't want to have to provide actual broadband to unserved areas to qualify for special perks and subsidies. Which is precisely why I live in a town rather than fifteen miles away from the nearest one.
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/08/10/fcc-mobile-data-as-broadband-slower-speeds/
Also at: Ars Technica.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by arcz on Saturday August 12, @04:23PM (2 children)
A 1:10 upload-download ratio is NOT okay.
It's time for us techies to start educating people about this important speed metric. A 1:3 ratio is the max I'd consider reasonable, but for now let's look for 1:5 or better.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @04:41PM
The fucking internet is symmetric. So why aren't our last mile connections?
Anybody allowing asymmetric lines to be resold or produced doesn't understand the fundament design of the internet, or is intentionally trying to subvert said design to financially benefit themselves or their cronies.
As an added poll: Outside of the US, and exclusing cellular data plans, how many people have asymmetric internet connections?
As a personal anecdote the only times I had asymmetric internet were with POTS and ADSL, both due more to legal limitations on transmit power/phone line design/cost, rather than any technical limitations on supplying the same data throughput in both directions.
Until 56k modems came about, all internet connections were symmetric.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @04:56PM
The internet is like the printing press, dangerous in the wrong hands. They have to restrict upload speeds because they don't want just anybody to have full access. The reason we don't have symmetrical internet is entirely political. The reasons given by the authorities is pure propaganda. The scarcity of bandwidth is artificial and arbitrary, not technical. The freedom to communicate is a threat to the state and its corporate owners. As a people we must demand symmetry! Accept nothing less. Otherwise we walk with a limp.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @04:42PM (1 child)
FCC Wants Mobile Data to Count as Broadband Internet
FCC Wants Mobile Data to be Throttled and have not even bare minimum neutrality requirements
FCC Wants effectively zero competition to be considered as "competetive" so that providers can have effective monopolies.
FCC clearly acts like it wants many of us to be stuck with heavily restricted monopolized wireless service as literally our only option for data access. But how could that be, considering that the head of the FCC literally used to work for the largest wireless provider? Surely, he isn't just acting in the interests of the company that definitely gave him money when he worked for them.
(Score: 2) by SpockLogic on Saturday August 12, @05:30PM
Saw this the other day and thought it worth sharing ...
