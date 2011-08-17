from the duck-just-in-case dept.
2012 TC4 will pass Earth well within the Moon's orbit a month from now, but not nearly as close as previously estimated:
Mark your calendar for Oct. 12. That's when asteroid 2012 TC4 will slip past Earth at an expected distance of around 27,300 miles (44,000 kilometers). The European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in Chile recently caught sight of the asteroid, which could be up to 100 feet (30 meters) in size.
NASA is leading a coordinated international campaign to observe TC4. In July, NASA suggested the asteroid could squeeze in as close as 4,200 miles (6,800 kilometers), but the European Space Agency's latest estimates give us more breathing room.
Geostationary equatorial orbit (GEO) is at about 35,786 km above mean sea level.
Also at Phys.org (AFP).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @05:48PM (2 children)
What are the risks to Earth? Should we expect a Tunguska type of event?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday August 12, @05:52PM
If their calculations are correct, there is no risk to Earth because it won't pass through the atmosphere or impact the surface.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @06:09PM
The main risk is that you will continue to be nickle and timed by nasa for these pr releases.
