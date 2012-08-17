from the healthy...profits dept.
CVS Health Corp. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. were sued by California customers who accused the drugstore operators of charging co-payments for certain prescription drugs that exceed the cost of medicines.
CVS, the largest U.S. pharmacy chain by number of stores, overbilled consumers who used insurance to pay for some generic drugs and wrongfully hid the fact that the medicines' cash price was cheaper, Megan Schultz said in her lawsuit. Schultz said in one case she paid $166 for a generic drug that would have cost only $92 if she'd known to pay cash.
[...] In her suit, Shultz accused CVS of clawing back her co-pay because the chain was in cahoots with the pharmacy benefit managers who got the extra money. The practice was part of CVS's agreements with benefit managers, such as Express Scripts Holding Co. and CVS Caremark, according to the suit filed Monday in federal court in Rhode Island. CVS is based in that state.
"CVS, motivated by profit, deliberately entered into these contracts, dedicating itself to the secret scheme that kept customers in the dark about the true price'' of drugs they purchased, Schultz's lawyers said in the suit, which is seeking group status.
[...] The lawsuits follow at least 16 other cases around the U.S. targeting drugstore chains' alleged co-pay clawback practices. The clawback occurs when patients hand over co-payments set by a pharmacy benefit manager that exceed the actual cash cost of the drug. The benefit managers pocket the difference, according to the complaints.
Most patients never realize there's a cheaper cash price because of clauses in contracts between pharmacies and benefit managers that bar the drugstore from telling people there's a lower-cost way to pay, according to the complaints.
[...] The cases are Megan Schultz v. CVS Health Corporation, 17-cv-359, U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island (Providence); and David Grabstald v. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., 17-5789, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois (Chicago).
Source: Bloomberg
Also at The Boston Globe, The Chicago Tribune, The Los Angeles Times, and NBCNews
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @07:51PM (3 children)
I always wonder what leads up to stupid shit like this. At some point, people must have gotten together and had a conversation along the lines of "What can we do to increase our profit margin, because we can't raise prices since then people will shop elsewhere" to which someone must have said "hey, let's do this stupid thing right here. I know a guy over at place P whom I can give a call. No one will ever find out, trust me". Why is there never anyone in the room that goes "but that's wrong on so many levels, you dense motherfucker...!"
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by Virindi on Saturday August 12, @08:09PM
Perhaps sometimes there is. And perhaps sometimes, that person's argument wins the day. You only hear about the times it loses.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday August 12, @08:12PM
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 12, @08:15PM
"It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it."
― Upton Sinclair
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by jelizondo on Saturday August 12, @08:18PM (1 child)
Every time there is a story like this I wonder where are the usual Soylentils who spout the benefits of the free market and non-interference from the big ugly government?
Where are the arguments like ‘fucking idiots they deserve to pay more ‘cos they did no research’? Or ‘Well, they had it coming, why buy there? There’s plenty other places’
Why some people are thick enough not to understand that a function of democratic government (i.e. for the people by the people) is precisely to protect citizens against abuse from the stronger? And if the abuse happens, the government should punish those abusing the public.
But no, let the market fix everything, miraculously like in some religion of old…
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by kurenai.tsubasa on Saturday August 12, @08:29PM
This is an easier problem for the free market to fix unlike an infrastructure problem that indicates a natural monopoly like internet connections.
Healthcare in the US is not a free market, and it hasn't been in a long time, way before the ACA (“Obamacare”). Shopping around between Walgreens, Meijer, CVS, that family-owned pharmacy on the south side of town, just to name a few in my neck of the woods, is a very easy thing to do, or at least it would be in a free market.
The pharmacy I used to be able to use online let me choose between 3–4 different manufacturers for each of my meds. Some were really cheap but didn't see too trustworthy. Others were overpriced for no reason I could discern. In all cases, the total cost was way less than with “insurance.”
But in the end, all things considered, single payer is a viable, proven model. It beats the pants off the “insurance” middleman complex in the US. For emergency care, this is a no-brainer. Perhaps for more routine care, it really is beyond the capabilities of most people to manage. We either need to go free market or single payer. Instead, the US has a system of middlemen that is bleeding us dry, the worst of both worlds and as far as I can tell with none of the good of either.
I've noticed that in the Republican hand-wringing, for what little of it I've paid attention to (they need to shit or get off the pot already), the insurance companies really love the ACA, for all of their crybaby antics when it was implemented.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by kurenai.tsubasa on Saturday August 12, @08:18PM
This accurately describes the entirety of the US medical system.
My insurance company gives my pharmacy some made-up numbers about what different things really cost and how lucky I should feel that I have their “services” to be included on the receipt at the pharmacy, but knowing what my meds cost outside of the US scam system, I cannot figure out how they're getting those numbers unless they're pulling them out of their asses. They never include who the manufacturer is, either, and I have no say in that choice anyhow. All I can do is accept whatever they give me at the pharmacy without any clue who made it or in what country.
Reply to This