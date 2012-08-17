from the water-powered dept.
Army scientists and engineers recently made a groundbreaking discovery -- an aluminum nanomaterial of their design produces high amounts of energy when it comes in contact with water, or with any liquid containing water.
During routine materials experimentation at the U.S. Army Research Laboratory, a team of researchers observed a bubbling reaction when adding water to a nano-galvanic aluminum-based powder.
"We all as a team were very excited and ecstatic that something good had happened," said Dr. Anit Giri, a physicist with the lab's Weapons and Materials Research Directorate.
The team further investigated and found that water -- two molecules of hydrogen and one of oxygen -- splits apart when coming into contact with their unique aluminum nanomaterial.
The reaction surprised the researchers, but they soon considered its potential implications for future power and energy applications.
Source: https://www.army.mil/article/191212/army_discovery_may_offer_new_energy_source
(Score: 3, Interesting) by kaszz on Sunday August 13, @01:25AM
Is the aluminum nanomaterial a catalyst for the reaction which by standard chemistry should be endothermic?
How much energy input to make the material per energy output when reacting the aluminum nanomaterial does it take?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday August 13, @01:35AM (2 children)
Let's go atomic.
Kilo-whats? Kilojoules?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 13, @01:56AM (1 child)
kWh I suspect, but bad reporting is bad
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 13, @02:09AM
KiloWattSeconds, so on par with one of my post-burrito farts.
