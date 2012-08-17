17/08/12/2315201 story
posted by Fnord666 on Sunday August 13, @08:26AM
from the Khalarsars-on-planes dept.
Australia's ABC reports on a growing backlash against the level of tourism in Europe, including in Spain where AirBnB rentals have driven up rental housing prices to levels where many locals cannot now afford to live there, and Dubrovnik where Game-of-Thrones tours are driving the locals nuts.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-08-12/european-tourism-angering-locals-as-visitor-numbers-grow/8792984
