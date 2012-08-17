Stories
Europeans: Tourists Go Home!

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday August 13, @08:26AM   Printer-friendly
gawdonblue writes:

Australia's ABC reports on a growing backlash against the level of tourism in Europe, including in Spain where AirBnB rentals have driven up rental housing prices to levels where many locals cannot now afford to live there, and Dubrovnik where Game-of-Thrones tours are driving the locals nuts.

http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-08-12/european-tourism-angering-locals-as-visitor-numbers-grow/8792984

