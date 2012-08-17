17/08/12/2318222 story
Mic has an article on the upcoming Solar Eclipse across the USA, focusing on one particular group of observers: Flat Earthers, who believe that the sun and moon rotate around each other above the Earth's surface.
...astronomers (both professional and amateur) aren't the only groups excited for this once-in-a-lifetime event. Another, more controversial community believes the upcoming eclipse could provide overwhelming evidence to support their cause. These people are flat Earthers, and they believe the solar eclipse will prove once and for all the Earth is not a sphere.
The article describes some of the proposed arguments from the newly resurgent, and apparently quite serious, flat earth community.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Sunday August 13, @10:34AM
No problem, these people have a lot in common with the people that finds memos describing that in fact males and females have different features is evil and thus needs to be exorcised.
Now we just need to await the senate hearings "have you ever been a member of the spherical earth society!? you're lying!", witch hunts, local zombie thugs, reformations schools etc.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 13, @10:37AM
Your mom so flat, gay men are always trying to pick her up, cause she got no boobs and her hips are so narrow she looks like a dude.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Sunday August 13, @10:44AM (3 children)
There will always be people who are ignorant. Ignorance is bliss, as they say. A believe system is never (rarely) modified using reason, argument and proof. We'd all be burned at the stake if it were up to the ignorant, just like the many past centuries have shown.
If the ignorant cannot be convinced by reason, argument and proof, it is best to leave them alone and ignore them. Just make sure they never ever get into a position of power or we will all suffer. You may want to petty the ignorant, not give them power.
Oh, and BTW, if they do not believe in science, please take away their mobile phones too. Those sciency thingies are not natural and cannot work according their believe system anyway.
(Score: 3, Informative) by maxwell demon on Sunday August 13, @10:50AM (1 child)
Too late. [wikipedia.org]
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Sunday August 13, @11:07AM
Yes, I did realize that when I wrote it...
There seems to be a diametrical contradiction. The ignorant have a strong hierarchical organizational tendency, whereas the open and free minds tend to be egalitarian. Group-think versus individual thought.
It is actually quite interesting from a sociological and psychological viewpoint. The fact that we have progressed technologically, as a species, is in direct opposition to the stability of a believe system.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Sunday August 13, @11:06AM
What you need is selective pressure. Otherwise you will accumulate these dumb thumping people. And they will get into power because their actions will have little consequence for themselves.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 13, @11:33AM
We need to invite these Flat-earthers to set forth their case right here on SoylentNews, because Buzzard and shit. Would not impact our credibility at all, since we have none. And besides, it might just convince khallow that some ideas are just too stupid to believe. But I doubt it. If not, we can always get a Dodge Challenger, to "challenge" their assumptions! What? Too soon? Fecking Flat Earth Nazis!
