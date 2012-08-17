from the firefox-loses-yet-more-users dept.
Firefox 57, which is slated for release on November 14, will "only run WebExtensions", according to Mozilla.
This is expected to break compatibility with many existing Firefox extensions, and in many cases there aren't WebExtensions-compatible alternatives available for these extensions.
During some recent discussion at Slashdot, it became clear that some users have nearly all of their extensions classified as "legacy", and susceptible to breakage.
Members of the SoylentNews community, if you use Firefox, how many of your extensions are set to no longer work with Firefox in the near future?
If Firefox 57 breaks compatibility with your existing extensions, will this finally be enough for you to discard Firefox and find an alternative browser to use?
Will this extension breakage, and subsequent loss of users, effectively end the viability of Firefox as a modern web browser?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 13, @12:12PM
Phil: What would you do if you were stuck in one place and every day was exactly the same, and nothing that you did mattered?
Ralph: That about sums it up for me.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Sunday August 13, @12:20PM
It would probably for me. Firefox remains usable for me because of Vimperator. If I had to actually use the mouse to navigate it I'd quickly lose interest. Toggling back and forth between work and the browser while using the same key bindings has been a boon to my productivity for a decade.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday August 13, @12:23PM (2 children)
I've played with a lot of extensions, some cooler than others. Nowadays, all I really insist on is Noscript, uBlock, and a dark theme. Palemoon has that. I'm cool with abandoning Firefox. Firefox is still installed, but I haven't used it in - weeks, at least.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Sunday August 13, @12:37PM
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday August 13, @12:39PM
Right there with you. I still have FF installed but only because it's got a lot of saved passwords and I wanted to start with a clean profile in PaleMoon aside from transferring my bookmarks. That's literally the only thing I use it for anymore.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 13, @12:27PM (1 child)
If you're only now considering to drop that PoS you're late to the party.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday August 13, @01:00PM
I don't see a troll post there. I don't guess it matters a lot to AC, but it's not a troll post. Firefox has forgotten it's mission. Any number of us can argue who, what, when, where, and why for days and days, and still not agree on a specific point in time. But, the fact is, Firefox has forgotten it's mission. Way back when, Firefox was going to be the leanest, meanest, fastest, bestest, and most securest web browser in existence. And, it was that, for awhile. Then, they got distracted with screwing a pooch, then another pooch, and eventually, Firefox is just as bad a fleabag as any of the pooches.
Specifically, TFS and TFA question whether this last bitch is the straw that broke the cameltoe. (I heard that one on the radio, LOL)
(Score: 4, Informative) by requerdanos on Sunday August 13, @12:28PM (1 child)
Learning that Firefox planned to break extension compatibility + seeing extension developers say [mozilla.org] that their extensions are "dependent on XUL overlay" was enough to impel me to switch.
I ended up on Pale Moon, which is free software, cross platform, very firefoxy and works nicely with extensions.
Worst side effect of using Pale Moon: Some sites (banks, but other random sites too) are designed and/or run by brain dead morons (or zombies, in past their depth?) that check for a shortlist of user agents before artificially declaring that their site won't work on your "unsupported browser." Extension "User Agent Switcher" is required to get around this.
(Score: 2) by J_Darnley on Sunday August 13, @12:59PM
Ha. Me too. I abandoned Firefox when I got a new computer. I had been using Firefox v3.6 for years on the old one after it was "unsupported". I didn't want to deal with Australis (the new UI introduced in Firefox v28 or v29) on the new one so I did move to Pale Moon too.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by moondrake on Sunday August 13, @12:29PM
I use just 4-5 exensions regularly. For all of those, new versions already exist or are in development. For one of those, I will lose some functionality that I value (but, chrome-based browser also do not have that functionality), but there is a 3rd party applicaition to solve this.
I expect the vastly reduced tab memory use with the new version will make it worthwhile for me to update sooner rather than later...
Note that WebExtentions/FF is already allowing you to do a bit more than what you get in Chrome (see e.g. posts of the ublock author here [mozilla.org].
Change is always a bit painful, but without it, we cannot progress.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ealbers on Sunday August 13, @12:32PM
Switched to Palemoon awhile ago from firefox, its firefox without all the options removed.
Same reason I love Vivaldi as a chrome replacement, Chrome, no options, no privacy.
Firefox/Chrome -> fixing problems you don't have.
(Score: 2) by lgsoynews on Sunday August 13, @12:37PM
Yes, I'm considering using another branch of Firefox at least. If need be, I'll stay with the version 56...
My problem is that I use A LOT of addons & I've already many extensions problems, right now. I mostly use the DEV edition (version 56), and it's already starting to create issues. ALL my addons are marked as LEGACY already, and several -niche ones- only work because I disabled some checks. I'm quite pessimistic.
I know that some of my addons (including my owns) will not (or cannot) be updated (the authors said so), so I'm going to be stuck.
I suppose that I'll have to do what I already do: using various browsers and profiles according to the needs of the sites. For instance, some sites are painful with Firefox, so I use Chromium (it's rare). Then I have several profiles with various levels of security. For instance, I use a separate one for Youtube, with less protections (they make it impossible to use YT), but only used for Youtube. I also use them to segregate my different types of activities (programming, casual browsing, mail, etc.)
(Score: 2) by mmcmonster on Sunday August 13, @12:42PM
It turns out I only use four extensions. If alternatives for them exist, I will go to them. If not, I'll certainly look at other browsers.
That being said, if other browsers don't have alternatives for those extensions I don't get much benefit from switching, do I?
My extensions:
Go Parent Folder
Adblock +
XMarks
User Agent Switcher (Frankly, I totally forgot I'm using this one!)
(Score: 2) by moondrake on Sunday August 13, @12:47PM
For anyone wondering what is the status of their favorite extension, here's the list:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1gA_Nj8SJ6ykhrqJNJqIoge2H-_CGHQc8uK5K3LYr5As/edit#gid=1070962981 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by DarkMorph on Sunday August 13, @12:52PM
If I have to dump FF due to no forks preserving working ALSA, and I'd be surprised if no fork does keep it alive, then maybe this extension break will be the straw that broke the camel's back. I'm not sure what alternative there is that is acceptable. I want to like Midori but without proper privacy control, no browser is suitable to let loose on the wild wild web. Noscript is a significant reason why I stick to FF, and actually the web dev tools built into the browser have been quite nice to work with. Chromium, with patches to strip out the dozen or so Google references baked into it, would be the best to switch to since it has an extension that serves Noscript's purpose, and uBlock Origin and Ghostery have already been available for that browser for quite some time.
The problem isn't Firefox, it's Mozilla and what they're doing to it. I would like to see the Iceweasel fork keep ALSA alive ideally, because I doubt Seamonkey is going to try to keep that fight alive and they'll just cave in and take upstream's dropping of it.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by VLM on Sunday August 13, @12:56PM
I wonder how much the chrome guys paid for this decision.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 13, @12:57PM
I use Firefox for two reasons:
1. you can turn off most of the "phone home" stuff, since it's all in support of user features instead of ad network features
2. pentadactyl ( http://5digits.org/pentadactyl/index [5digits.org] ) - which is hard enough to find working builds of these days anyway
#1 means I won't be on Chrome or Edge anytime ever. I'll be losing #2 come the new version. If Pale Moon or something supports it I might switch, but I'm concerned about security issues in the less popular browsers. FF has pretty good security, and Debian took it so much farther by issuing patches faster than FF could mainline them. (This is why FF was called "iceweasel" on Debian before they changed their trademark policy.)
