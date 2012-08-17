Firefox 57, which is slated for release on November 14, will "only run WebExtensions", according to Mozilla.

This is expected to break compatibility with many existing Firefox extensions, and in many cases there aren't WebExtensions-compatible alternatives available for these extensions.

During some recent discussion at Slashdot, it became clear that some users have nearly all of their extensions classified as "legacy", and susceptible to breakage.

Members of the SoylentNews community, if you use Firefox, how many of your extensions are set to no longer work with Firefox in the near future?

If Firefox 57 breaks compatibility with your existing extensions, will this finally be enough for you to discard Firefox and find an alternative browser to use?

Will this extension breakage, and subsequent loss of users, effectively end the viability of Firefox as a modern web browser?