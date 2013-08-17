from the super-powered dept.
Netflix Inc is in "active discussions" with Walt Disney Co about keeping Marvel and "Star Wars" films after 2019, when new Disney and Pixar movies will stop appearing on the streaming service, a senior executive said late on Thursday.
Disney announced on Tuesday that it was pulling new Disney and Pixar films from Netflix, starting with new releases in 2019. It will start putting the movies on a new Disney-branded online service that year.
Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger told analysts the company had not yet decided where it would distribute superhero films from Marvel Studios and movies from "Star Wars" producer Lucasfilm, which the company owns, at that time.
Netflix is still in discussions with Disney about retaining rights to stream Marvel and Lucasfilm releases after 2019, Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Reuters.
http://money.cnn.com/2017/08/07/media/netflix-millarworld/index.html
Netflix just made a deal with the creative mind behind blockbuster movies including Captain America: Civil War and Logan. On Monday, the streaming service announced its first-ever acquisition: Comic book publisher Millarworld.
You may not be familiar with Millarworld, but you've likely heard of founder Mark Millar's work. Before he created Millarworld, Millar wrote a number of comic books for Marvel including Old Man Logan and Civil War, which were brought to the silver screen as the blockbuster hits Logan and Captain America: Civil War. He also authored the comic book series Kick-Ass and Kingsman: The Secret Service, both of which have been turned into successful feature films.
In a statement, Netflix said that it will develop new films, series and shows with Millarworld, and will also draw on Millarworld's existing portfolio.
Also at Reuters, Hollywood Reporter, Millarworld, and Netflix.
Disney has announced that it will stop providing new movies to Netflix in 2019, in favor of its own streaming service:
Disney has decided it wants to create its own internet services built around its ESPN and Disney entertainment brands. As a result, Disney said it would stop making its newly released movies available to stream on Netflix beginning in 2019. That means Netflix Inc. has roughly 18 months to figure out how to replace fresh Disney and Pixar movies, which are popular draws for its subscribers. A Netflix executive has said Disney programs are responsible for something like 30 percent of Netflix viewing in the U.S. (Disney movies are available on Netflix only in the U.S. and Canada.)
[...] This Walt Disney Co. announcement may also explain why Netflix on Monday announced the first acquisition in its 20-year history, for a company that specializes in creating superhero characters. Netflix also has an arrangement with Disney's Marvel brand under which Marvel makes series exclusively for Netflix based on Marvel characters. That relationship is responsible for buzzy Netflix shows including "Daredevil" and "Luke Cage."
Also at Reuters, CNBC, and Walt Disney.
