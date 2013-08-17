from the 'Good-Food' dept.
Amazon.com is exploring a technology first developed for the U.S. military to produce tasty prepared meals that do not need refrigeration, as it looks for new ways to muscle into the $700 billion U.S. grocery business.
The world's biggest online retailer has discussed selling ready-to-eat dishes such as beef stew and a vegetable frittata as soon as next year, officials at the startup firm marketing the technology told Reuters.
The dishes would be easy to stockpile and ship because they do not require refrigeration and could be offered quite cheaply compared with take-out from a restaurant.
If the cutting-edge food technology comes to fruition, and Amazon implements it on a large scale, it would be a major step forward for the company as it looks to grab hold of more grocery customers shifting toward quick and easy meal options at home.
(Score: 2) by kaszz on Sunday August 13, @06:52AM
Smells freeze dried..
At the cultural level which you can expect of Amazon. Almost like Mr Smith.. me more me me me.. ah me! ;-)
Freeze dried goes like this:
(0) Quick freeze the food to avoid ice crystal damage
(1) Depressurize to good vacuum
(2) Cool a condensation surface to -50 ⁰C
(3) Heat the food (ice will sublimate, not melt)
(4) Re-pressurize and collect the food
(Score: 2) by Some call me Tim on Sunday August 13, @07:01AM
There are so many MRE suppliers out there already that I'd have a hard time trusting Amazon not to ship me some garbage collected from a Chinese river and marked Bok Choy Supreme.
Just the first three from a StartPage search, there are plenty more that I'd choose before going to Amazon.
