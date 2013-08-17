On Friday, a user going by "CipherionX" on the Bitcointalk forum published five emails allegedly between Satoshi Nakamoto and former Bitcoin developer Mike Hearn. In an email to Motherboard, Hearn confirmed that he shared the emails with the user. While Hearn himself, who was one of the earliest Bitcoin developers, has previously quoted most of the juicy bits from his correspondence with Nakamoto, it appears to be the first time much of the material has been shared in full. None of the emails are included on a popular database of Nakamoto's writings collected from old emails and forum posts.

The emails range from 2009 (just months after Nakamoto published the details of Bitcoin for the first time) all the way to 2011, when the anonymous creator sent their now-legendary goodbye note to Hearn: "I've moved on to other things. It's in good hands with Gavin [Andresen] and everyone."