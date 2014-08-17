Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

The Failure of the Dan Plan, and Practice Over Talent

posted by cmn32480 on Monday August 14, @10:12AM   Printer-friendly
from the he'll-never-make-it-to-Carnegie-Hall dept.
/dev/random Career & Education

tonyPick writes:

The Atlantic has an article on Dan McLaughlin, the "average guy" who spent six thousand hours working on becoming a professional golfer

Seven-plus years ago, aged 30 and unsure even of which hand to grip a golf club in, McLaughlin quit his job as a commercial photographer, took in lodgers to cover the mortgage, husbanded his savings for green fees, and set out to make the PGA Tour, home to the world's elite golfers.

He created a catchily named blog to document his quest, and in short order the Dan Plan commanded magazines spreads and TV spots. Along the way, it drew an avid community of followers riveted by the spectacle of a regular Joe living out an everyman fantasy. No less captivated: a salon of leading figures from the science of learning and human performance.

What could you achieve if you committed to something completely, all-in, no excuses? How far could you go? For five years, McLaughlin cast everything else aside—career, money, even relationships—to put this to the test. But then his back gave out. He pushed himself to the limit and still came up short.

The article follows Dan's attempt to follow the idea, popularised in Malcolm Gladwell's book Outliers, that 10,000 hours of practice is the main factor in developing any skill to world class expertise.

Original Submission


«  Endangered Crafts
The Failure of the Dan Plan, and Practice Over Talent | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 14, @11:05AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 14, @11:05AM (#553587)

    Did he succeed or not?

(1)