17/08/14/0415204 story
posted by cmn32480 on Monday August 14, @01:34PM
from the saving-the-past-for-the-future dept.
from the saving-the-past-for-the-future dept.
The Great 78 Project over at the Internet Archive has been professionally digitizing old 78 RPM records for a while now. These records were all made between 1898 and sometime in the 1950s. Over 20 collections have been selected for digital access and physical preservation with the help of George Blood, L.P. and the Archive of Contemporary Music. So far about 26,000 of the 78s have been added to the Internet Archive. Each disc has about 3 minutes of audio per side. Most of the discs are made from shellac and really quite brittle, perhaps even more brittle than today's digital formats.
Progress on The Great 78 Project | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Monday August 14, @02:16PM
I hadn't heard of the project. Hearing over to archive.org...
Free Martian whores! [mcgrewbooks.com]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 14, @02:21PM
and i'll sing you a song
i will try not to sing out of key
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 14, @02:38PM
... in 3.. 2.. 1..
Reply to This