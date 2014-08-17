Stories
Ancient IETF 'teapot' Gag Preserved for Posterity as a Standard

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday August 15, @12:23AM   Printer-friendly
from the here-is-my-handle dept.
/dev/random

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

The august and serious folk at the IETF have always had a soft spot for their April Fool's jokes, and so do others – so much that a proposal to deprecate a joke has met with successful resistance.

From what feels like the Internet Dark Ages of the 1990s, was the Hyper Text Coffee Pot Control Protocol, a joking anticipation of the Internet of Things, which gave the world HTTP Error 418:

2.3.2 418 I'm a teapot

Any attempt to brew coffee with a teapot should result in the error code "418 I'm a teapot". The resulting entity body MAY be short and stout.

Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/08/14/error_418_im_a_teapot_preserved/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @12:57AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @12:57AM (#553969)

    418 is 200 with me.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @01:04AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @01:04AM (#553977)

    Content-Type: text/html; charset=UTF-8
    Referrer-Policy: no-referrer
    Content-Length: 1564
    Date: Tue, 15 Aug 2017 01:04:18 GMT

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @01:11AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @01:11AM (#553985)

    Look I'm not saying it's aliens but if it's ancient

    I'm saying it's aliens

