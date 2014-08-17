17/08/14/192201 story
posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday August 15, @12:23AM
from the here-is-my-handle dept.
from the here-is-my-handle dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
The august and serious folk at the IETF have always had a soft spot for their April Fool's jokes, and so do others – so much that a proposal to deprecate a joke has met with successful resistance.
From what feels like the Internet Dark Ages of the 1990s, was the Hyper Text Coffee Pot Control Protocol, a joking anticipation of the Internet of Things, which gave the world HTTP Error 418:
2.3.2 418 I'm a teapot
Any attempt to brew coffee with a teapot should result in the error code "418 I'm a teapot". The resulting entity body MAY be short and stout.
Source: https://www.theregister.co.uk/2017/08/14/error_418_im_a_teapot_preserved/
Ancient IETF 'teapot' Gag Preserved for Posterity as a Standard | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @12:57AM
418 is 200 with me.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @01:04AM
Content-Type: text/html; charset=UTF-8
Referrer-Policy: no-referrer
Content-Length: 1564
Date: Tue, 15 Aug 2017 01:04:18 GMT
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @01:11AM
Look I'm not saying it's aliens but if it's ancient
I'm saying it's aliens
Reply to This