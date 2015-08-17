Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Chinese Teen Dies as a Result of Internet Addiction Camp

posted by martyb on Tuesday August 15, @06:05AM   Printer-friendly
from the Game-Over dept.
Career & Education

takyon writes:

A teenager died from multiple injuries just days after being dropped off at an Internet addiction treatment center:

A Chinese teenager has died days after he was sent to an internet addiction treatment centre, reigniting criticism of these controversial institutions. The 18-year-old had allegedly sustained multiple injuries, and the centre's director and staff members have been held by police, according to reports.

The incident took place earlier this month in eastern Anhui province. China has seen a proliferation in so-called "boot camps" aimed at treating internet and gaming addictions. Some are known for their military-style discipline and have been criticised for overly harsh practices.

Original Submission


«  A Solution of the P Versus NP Problem
Chinese Teen Dies as a Result of Internet Addiction Camp | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @06:39AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @06:39AM (#554128)

    Bet he has no spare lives left; (

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @07:04AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @07:04AM (#554136)

      No, but he's been cured of his addiction.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday August 15, @07:11AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday August 15, @07:11AM (#554140) Journal

    The kid failed to interact with his world in an appropriate manner to ensure his survival. Charles Darwin would have a few words to say on the subject.

    --
    This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
(1)