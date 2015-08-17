17/08/15/0142203 story
posted by martyb on Tuesday August 15, @06:05AM
from the Game-Over dept.
A teenager died from multiple injuries just days after being dropped off at an Internet addiction treatment center:
A Chinese teenager has died days after he was sent to an internet addiction treatment centre, reigniting criticism of these controversial institutions. The 18-year-old had allegedly sustained multiple injuries, and the centre's director and staff members have been held by police, according to reports.
The incident took place earlier this month in eastern Anhui province. China has seen a proliferation in so-called "boot camps" aimed at treating internet and gaming addictions. Some are known for their military-style discipline and have been criticised for overly harsh practices.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @06:39AM (1 child)
Bet he has no spare lives left; (
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @07:04AM
No, but he's been cured of his addiction.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday August 15, @07:11AM
The kid failed to interact with his world in an appropriate manner to ensure his survival. Charles Darwin would have a few words to say on the subject.
This broadcast is intended for mature audiences.
