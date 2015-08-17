Stories
Feeling Bad About Feeling Bad Can Make You Feel Worse

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday August 15, @11:38AM   Printer-friendly
from the why-so-serious dept.
Science

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Bytram

Pressure to feel upbeat can make you feel downbeat, while embracing your darker moods can actually make you feel better in the long run, according to new UC Berkeley research.

"We found that people who habitually accept their negative emotions experience fewer negative emotions, which adds up to better psychological health," said study senior author Iris Mauss, an associate professor of psychology at UC Berkeley.

At this point, researchers can only speculate on why accepting your joyless emotions can defuse them, like dark clouds passing swiftly in front of the sun and out of sight.

"Maybe if you have an accepting attitude toward negative emotions, you're not giving them as much attention," Mauss said. "And perhaps, if you're constantly judging your emotions, the negativity can pile up."

Source: http://news.berkeley.edu/2017/08/10/emotionalacceptance/

Original Submission


