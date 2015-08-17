from the who-you-gonna-believe? dept.
We had two submissions on reports that maybe the Russians were not behind the hack of the DNC (Democratic National Committee):
Evidence that Undermines the "Election Hack" Narrative Should get More Attention
Bloomberg reports:
The Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) have been investigating the now conventional wisdom that last year's leaks of Democratic National Committee files were the result of Russian hacks. What they found instead is evidence to the contrary.
[...] The VIPS theory relies on forensic findings by independent researchers who go by the pseudonyms "Forensicator" and "Adam Carter." The former found that 1,976 MB of Guccifer's files were copied from a DNC server on July 5 in just 87 seconds, implying a transfer rate of 22.6 megabytes per second -- or, converted to a measure most people use, about 180 megabits per second, a speed not commonly available from U.S. internet providers. Downloading such files this quickly over the internet, especially over a VPN (most hackers would use one), would have been all but impossible because the network infrastructure through which the traffic would have to pass would further slow the traffic. However, as Forensicator has pointed out, the files could have been copied to a thumb drive -- something only an insider could have done -- at about that speed.
Adam Carter, the pseudonym for the other analyst, showed that the content of the Guccifer files was at some point cut and pasted into Microsoft Word templates that used the Russian language. Carter laid out all the available evidence and his answers to numerous critics in a long post earlier this month.
A New Report Raises Big Questions About Last Year's DNC Hack
The Nation reports:
Former NSA experts say it wasn't a hack at all, but a leak—an inside job by someone with access to the DNC's system.
[...] On the evening of July 5, 2016, 1,976 megabytes of data were downloaded from the DNC's server. The operation took 87 seconds. This yields a transfer rate of 22.7 megabytes per second. These statistics are matters of record and essential to disproving the hack theory. No Internet service provider, such as a hacker would have had to use in mid-2016, was capable of downloading data at this speed.
[...] "A speed of 22.7 megabytes [per second] is simply unobtainable, especially if we are talking about a transoceanic data transfer," Folden said. "Based on the data we now have, what we've been calling a hack is impossible." Last week Forensicator reported on a speed test he conducted more recently. It tightens the case considerably. "Transfer rates of 23 MB/s (Mega Bytes per second) are not just highly unlikely, but effectively impossible to accomplish when communicating over the Internet at any significant distance," he wrote. "Further, local copy speeds are measured, demonstrating that 23 MB/s is a typical transfer rate when using a USB–2 flash device (thumb drive)."
[...] "It's clear," another forensics investigator wrote, "that metadata was deliberately altered and documents were deliberately pasted into a Russianified [W]ord document with Russian language settings and style headings."
[...] By any balanced reckoning, the official case purporting to assign a systematic hacking effort to Russia, the events of mid-June and July 5 last year being the foundation of this case, is shabby to the point taxpayers should ask for their money back.
[...] Editor's note: After publication, the Democratic National Committee contacted The Nation with a response, writing, "U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded the Russian government hacked the DNC in an attempt to interfere in the election. Any suggestion otherwise is false and is just another conspiracy theory like those pushed by Trump and his administration. It's unfortunate that The Nation has decided to join the conspiracy theorists to push this narrative."
(Score: 5, Insightful) by tonyPick on Tuesday August 15, @05:48PM (3 children)
I saw this in the submissions queue and took a look earlier, and really this doesn't deserve much attention. We should be skeptical about stories on the DNC hack, and the sources for Wikileaks information, but we should be equally skeptical about people claiming to prove *or* disprove it, and even more skeptical if we *want* to believe them.
So, the main highlight here is that the file timestamps in the Guccifer leak archive are close together, and this shows that files were copied and... no really, that's about it.
Would the timestamps look like this if it was an internal copy downloaded to a USB stick? Sure. Would they also look like that if they were obtained from a hack? Yes, because they'd be relayed through other machines (AWS instances, rsynced, locally recopied, etc). The idea that hackers would just send files directly to their home PC and mail you a copy of that is crazy.(As a side note Over at HN [ycombinator.com] they highlight that this is exactly what you'd get from using a hacked AWS micro instance as a relay VPS).
So on the one hand we have this, which doesn't prove much of anything.
And for this whole fake-attack theory to be true then the Democrats have to have fabricated an attack against their own network, and Crowdstrike have to be in on it to manufacture the evidence. And it has to be good enough to fool (at least) Fidelis, SecureWorks, Mandiant and ThreatConnect. And convince several US intelligence agencies to go along with it. And also this fabricated hacking campaign is realistic enough to persuade several overseas intelligence agencies it's happening. And been running "well enough to fool the FBI" since 2015 (and how they're doing that *before* the leak is apparently left as an exercise for the reader).
And at no point does it occur to them to poison the fabricated version of the hacked data to discredit the original leak. And all this to prove the Russians did it rather than an internal leak, for.... well, for no particularly good reason that anyone can describe without going into Clinton-as-ninja-assassin territory.
Oh, and the cover story is also chosen to be something that the Trump campaign is actually trying to do. Only despite the DNC knowing enough about that to set this whole thing up in advance, execute it perfectly, and get the timing right to set up the Trump campaign, they then decide to keep quiet about this specific information until several months _after_ the election, again for no particular reason?
At this point you might as well tack on "Organized from the Martian Slave Mines, with plans just behind the set of the faked Moon landing, on the shelf between Obama's real birth certificate and the chemical formula for the drugs they put in aircraft trails to turn people into gay liberals." Because even jmorris isn't crazy-dumb enough to fall for the timestamps thing, so why not follow the tried and true alt-right method of just throwing in any old shit and see what sticks?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Tuesday August 15, @05:54PM (1 child)
> from the who-you-gonna-believe? dept.
True, who are you going to believe? The NSA, the head of the FBI who helped ruin Clinton's campaign, testifying under oath that the Russians interfered in Trump's favor, or something someone told someone on the Internet about someone doing something shady?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Tuesday August 15, @06:53PM
Since we already know the NSA, etc. lie to congress and the public, who should we believe?
And of course the DNC doesn't like it when someone rains on their narrative. After reading some of the emails, I sure as hell am not going to believe them. They are engaging in pure distraction with this Russian thing.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @07:15PM
Many things you said are dubious, but this particularly stands out.
One thing you certainly understand is that in the US politics is one giant game of quid quo pro. Politicians work their way up through cronyism, backdoor deals, and something for something. This game doesn't end when one politician does. For instance one of Obama's final acts was to attempt to force through the controversial TPP treaty which was essentially going to be the king of corporate handouts. Even though he was leaving office, his cronyism didn't end. Of course not. He's now getting paid $400,000 to give a speech on Wall Street. Nobody thinks he has anything to say that's worth $400k as they asked valuable questions like what he missed about the White House and he reminisced over aesthetics. It's just cleanly laundered payments for services rendered.
This system is enormously beneficial to both the politicians in office, with more than half of congress now being millionaires, and for the corporations that toss relative table scraps to have national level laws hand crafted for them, if not by them. Trump is an enormous threat to this system. He acted like a jack ass, said all the wrong things, ran a poorly funded campaign, suffered 24/7 attacks from all the corporate media including towards the end even Fox News. And he won. He's not going to be bending over backwards for campaign donations. He doesn't care about the Sanator from Alabama's pork project. He's not aiming to get paid off with $400k speeches after office.
In the eyes of both the politicians and corporations that benefit from the status quo, Trump needs to be destroyed. And they can't wait for a controversy. Somehow he was, inexplicably, resonating with people. You need a controversy - now. That controversy is Russia. It has numerous benefits, but two stand out. The first is that Trump has extensive business interests and connections. He's connected to just about everybody in Russia by a few degrees of separation. They'll be able to constantly dig up 'something' and all that matters is keeping the headlines rolling, people never see the goal posts constantly shifting. The other is something even more overt. It's clear that Trump's 'machismo' is one of the things that clearly resonated with people. Putin is somebody that can be easily portrayed into dominating Trump - turning Trump into his bitch. Read this [bbc.com] BBC article keeping this in mind. Compare the infographics, the image selections, selected quotes, absolutely everything. That is straight up propaganda and it's only possible thanks to our Russian conspiracies that have built up this relationship.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Tuesday August 15, @06:06PM (2 children)
Our stuff was not secure, so it must be somebody else's fault.
Will the masses ever understand that a hack is not just a magic event, but that it is usually enabled by mistakes and carelessness on the part of the target?
Also, if you're holding masses of confidential information, military secrets, or let's say information so critical that it could alter an election outcome... spend more than 10 bucks to protect it maybe?
Software controls the world. Hardware controls software. China controls hardware.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday August 15, @06:26PM (1 child)
Sure, you wanna keep those CC numbers safe, just send them to me with $10 and I'll keep 'em safe for you.
(Score: 2) by chromas on Tuesday August 15, @07:16PM
For ten dolla? No thanks. I don't trust you for ten dollars. Here, take $30,000.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by NewNic on Tuesday August 15, @06:07PM (4 children)
People have residential Gigabit Internet speeds now and had them in 2016. It's also possible that the data was staged to a server in a datacenter with even greater speeds.
Also, based on the figures on this page, USB 2.0 speeds are potentially much greater than 22.7MB/s:
https://superuser.com/questions/317217/whats-the-maximum-typical-speed-possible-with-a-usb2-0-drive [superuser.com]
This analysis should not get any attention because it is worthless and can be refuted with very little effort.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @06:36PM
Depends on the drive. Theoretical is like 50MB but I have a 32g drive that does 14 max. A decent quality drive should be in the 20-30 range. Its more the speed of the flash memory.
Its not conclusive proof by any means but its much easier to achieve with a drive than network trickery, especially going back to russia where the ping and overhead are huge. It would be easy for the DNC to say this was our symmetric gig package for the server so try again or to hand the servers to someone other than crowd strike. As it stands they were shady about the whole thing. In the leaked emails they were shady too. Their un-trustworthiness is all I can take away from the whole situation.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @06:40PM
The "analysis" that it was a Russian hack was unsupported and easily refuted but that didn't stop any of the corporate media and Hillary shills from repeating that meme.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by jpmahala on Tuesday August 15, @06:47PM (1 child)
Um, did you even read the article which you linked to? According to comments, it seems that transfer speeds for most USB 2.0 devices fall typically between 18-32MB/s.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @06:51PM
Incorrect, most devices fall between 10-20, you must be thinking of 3.0. I have yet to see a 2.0 usb drive do better than 15 myself.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday August 15, @06:53PM
I thank and I honor Seth Rich. He was a great and a very brave cyber warrior who died to further my agenda. Cyber is like being in Vietnam. You’re the equivalent of a soldier going over to Vietnam. And Seth hacked the cyber of the DNC, hacked the EMAILS system so that I could become President. And make America great again. 🇺🇸
