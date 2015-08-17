from the bad-for-them-good-for-us-maybe dept.
Reuters has an update on the ongoing court battle between LinkedIn and hiQ Labs, and has issued a preliminary injunction stating that LinkedIn cannot prevent a startup from accessing public profile data
U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco granted a preliminary injunction request brought by hiQ Labs, and ordered LinkedIn to remove within 24 hours any technology preventing hiQ from accessing public profiles.
The case is considered to have implications beyond LinkedIn and hiQ Labs and could dictate just how much control companies have over publicly available data that is hosted on their services.
There is additional background to this case from an earlier atricle at Ars Technica. TLDR version; HiQ scrapes data from public LinkedIn profiles, and then sells analysis of this data to relevant employers. LinkedIn claimed HiQ's access was not allowed and HiQ violated the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act as a result. HiQ sued, asking the courts to rule that they were operating legally.
Also at The BBC, with more details and background.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @01:44PM
LinkedIn and equivalent companies operate under "your data is ours" and when someone else does it to them, they cry foul! This is why I block any access to domains like *.facebook.com (and their CDNs) and *.linkedin.com wholesale. If you behave like a fucker, then I won't talk to you and neither will any of the devices under my dominion.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @01:47PM
Even techno-ignorant judges have more backbone common sense than those cunts at the W3C.
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2017/07/amid-unprecedented-controversy-w3c-greenlights-drm-web [eff.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @02:10PM
Does anyone have insight as to whether this is going to affect other sites like Amazon, who explicitly forbid the scraping of their listings, and Google, which similarly forbids the scraping of search results?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @02:12PM
On the one hand what this company wants to do is kinda shitty on the other hand linkedin is kinda shitty.... Got it ! how about we take everyone involved in both companies and burn them alive in a pubic square as an abject lesson that attempting to steal peoples live and make them your proxy slaves is wrong
