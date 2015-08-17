The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has suspended for a month the operations of transport network company (TNC) Uber after it defied its July 26 order not to accept and activate new drivers into its platform.

In response, Uber issued a short statement, saying: "Uber received an order around 6 p.m. tonight (August 14) to completely stop operations. We are studying the order at the moment. We will update our riders and drivers as soon as we can."

In its cease-and-desist order that was released and took effect on Monday night, the LTFRB said that Uber was "irresponsible" when it continued to accept and activate new drivers into its platform.

[...] Recognizing that their order meant that thousands of Uber's drivers would lose income for a month, the LTFRB recommended that Uber extend financial assistance to its affected drivers as a "form of good faith."

"[T]heir accredited peer-operators would not have suffered the current predicament were it not for the predatory actions of [Uber]," it said.

On July 26, the LTFRB ordered TNCs Grab and Uber to stop their acceptance and accreditation of new drivers as the agency ironed out issues concerning the ride-sharing industry.

However, the LTFRB found out that Uber defied its order, with the TNC even releasing a statement that partly read that "applications are being accepted but not processed" by them. On top of this, the LTFRB was also able to activate three of its cars into Uber's platform.