Iran's President Claims That the Country Could Restarts its Nuclear Program "Within Hours"

posted by martyb on Tuesday August 15, @07:16PM
takyon writes:

Iran's president has warned that it could restart its nuclear programme "within hours" if the United States imposes any more new sanctions.

Hassan Rouhani also said the programme would be more advanced than in 2015, when Iran curbed its nuclear activities as part of a deal with world powers.

Iran says unilateral US sanctions targeting its ballistic missile programme breach the agreement.

But the US says Iran's missile tests have violated a UN resolution.

The resolution endorsed the nuclear deal and called upon Iran not to "undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology".

Iran says the missiles it has tested are not designed to carry nuclear warheads and insists its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful.

  • (Score: 2) by n1 on Tuesday August 15, @07:35PM

    by n1 (993) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday August 15, @07:35PM (#554390) Journal

    President Trump, frustrated that his national security aides have not given him any options on how the United States can leave the Iran nuclear deal, has instructed them to find a rationale for declaring that the country is violating the terms of the accord.

    [...] Mr. Trump had expected to be presented with options for how to get out of the deal, according to two officials, and in the words of one of them, “he had a bit of a meltdown when that wasn’t one of the choices.”

    [...] Some concede that the diplomatic cost of abandoning the agreement would be high. The other parties to the agreement — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia — do not share Mr. Trump’s objections. If the United States withdraws support for the accord, it will be isolated on the issue, much as it is on the climate change agreement.

    But the president’s mind seems made up. “Look, I have a lot of respect for Rex and his people, good relationship,” he said of Mr. Tillerson. “It’s easier to say they comply. It’s a lot easier. But it’s the wrong thing. They don’t comply.”

    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/27/world/middleeast/trump-iran-nuclear-agreement.html [nytimes.com]

    Trump has certified twice that Iran wasn’t cheating on the deal, but the second time—on July 17—he did so reluctantly. According to the New York Times, he spent 55 minutes of an hourlong meeting with his national security advisers moaning that he “did not want to” sign the certificate. He finally relented, having no choice: The International Atomic Energy Agency and the U.S. intelligence agencies all agreed, Iran was abiding by the accord and giving inspectors full access to records and facilities.

    [...] Trump denounced the deal, as he has many times, as “the single worst deal I’ve ever seen drawn up by anybody,” repeating the claim that it called for the United States to give Iran $100 billion to $150 billion and another $1.7 billion in cash. In fact, however, the U.S. is not giving Iran anything; rather, it is freeing Iran’s own assets, which were frozen in Western bank accounts as punishment for the country’s illegal, covert nuclear program. Plus, Trump’s figure of $100 billion or so amounts to assets held worldwide, not just in the United States.

    http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/war_stories/2017/07/trump_may_soon_try_to_kill_the_iran_deal.html [slate.com]

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Sulla on Tuesday August 15, @07:36PM (1 child)

    by Sulla (5173) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday August 15, @07:36PM (#554391)

    A nuclear Iran does more to promote world peace than a non-nuclear Iran does. It would certainly help them in maintaining their nations sovereignty, and unlike Pakistan I am not nearly as concerned about Iran's weapons falling into the wrong hands.

    • (Score: 2) by n1 on Tuesday August 15, @07:55PM

      by n1 (993) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday August 15, @07:55PM (#554400) Journal

      This is indeed worth remembering, Pakistan, a strategic ally that does have a fully developed nuclear weapons program is also a nation that has ungovernable tribal regions, a porous border with a totally failed state in Afghanistan, continual regional tensions with another nuclear power in India... On top of that elements within the military are known to provide support for 'radical terror groups' in the region. This includes being complicit in providing safe harbour for the world's most wanted man for an unknown peroid.

      Yet there is very little concern about the dangers of the Pakistan nuclear capabilities, because of a general understanding of political and economic cooperation, even if internal politics and military alignment on both sides continually undermine the general spirit of cooperation and any meaningful progress to regional stability.

