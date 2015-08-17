from the stepping-back-to-the-brink dept.
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-40934680
Iran's president has warned that it could restart its nuclear programme "within hours" if the United States imposes any more new sanctions.
Hassan Rouhani also said the programme would be more advanced than in 2015, when Iran curbed its nuclear activities as part of a deal with world powers.
Iran says unilateral US sanctions targeting its ballistic missile programme breach the agreement.
But the US says Iran's missile tests have violated a UN resolution.
The resolution endorsed the nuclear deal and called upon Iran not to "undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology".
Iran says the missiles it has tested are not designed to carry nuclear warheads and insists its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful.
(Score: 2) by n1 on Tuesday August 15, @07:35PM
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/27/world/middleeast/trump-iran-nuclear-agreement.html [nytimes.com]
http://www.slate.com/articles/news_and_politics/war_stories/2017/07/trump_may_soon_try_to_kill_the_iran_deal.html [slate.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Sulla on Tuesday August 15, @07:36PM (1 child)
A nuclear Iran does more to promote world peace than a non-nuclear Iran does. It would certainly help them in maintaining their nations sovereignty, and unlike Pakistan I am not nearly as concerned about Iran's weapons falling into the wrong hands.
(Score: 2) by n1 on Tuesday August 15, @07:55PM
This is indeed worth remembering, Pakistan, a strategic ally that does have a fully developed nuclear weapons program is also a nation that has ungovernable tribal regions, a porous border with a totally failed state in Afghanistan, continual regional tensions with another nuclear power in India... On top of that elements within the military are known to provide support for 'radical terror groups' in the region. This includes being complicit in providing safe harbour for the world's most wanted man for an unknown peroid.
Yet there is very little concern about the dangers of the Pakistan nuclear capabilities, because of a general understanding of political and economic cooperation, even if internal politics and military alignment on both sides continually undermine the general spirit of cooperation and any meaningful progress to regional stability.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @07:37PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @07:53PM (1 child)
https://galacticwanderlust.files.wordpress.com/2015/08/heyiran1.jpg [wordpress.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 15, @08:31PM
Iran, Iran, so far away.
Iran, could not get away.
