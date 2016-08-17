from the auditing-your-privates dept.
Uber has settled with the Federal Trade Commission over charges related to the privacy of its customers' data:
Uber Technologies, Inc. has agreed to implement a comprehensive privacy program and obtain regular, independent audits to settle Federal Trade Commission charges that the ride-sharing company deceived consumers by failing to monitor employee access to consumer personal information and by failing to reasonably secure sensitive consumer data stored in the cloud.
In its complaint, the FTC alleged that the San Francisco-based firm failed to live up to its claims that it closely monitored employee access to consumer and driver data and that it deployed reasonable measures to secure personal information it stored on a third-party cloud provider's servers.
"Uber failed consumers in two key ways: First by misrepresenting the extent to which it monitored its employees' access to personal information about users and drivers, and second by misrepresenting that it took reasonable steps to secure that data," said FTC Acting Chairman Maureen K. Ohlhausen. "This case shows that, even if you're a fast growing company, you can't leave consumers behind: you must honor your privacy and security promises."
Wait a second, will Uber even exist in 20 years?
Also at Reuters, Ars Technica, TechCrunch and NYT.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Wednesday August 16, @11:18AM
Who's better positioned to purchase a fleet of self-driving cars for a taxi service? Uber can gradually transition towards an automated operating model. Only the automobile manufacturers themselves are better positioned at offering such services since they control the supply chain. Indeed, they're already diversifying into those services: https://www.forbes.com/sites/bertelschmitt/2016/05/26/why-carmakers-suddenly-invest-into-taxi-apps-and-uber-and-its-not-what-people-tell-you/#710c58d26a89 [forbes.com]
However, much like auto-parts, service-shops and direct sales, it's highly likely they'll be regulated out of the carpools and taxi market even in our pro-corporate political climate. Uncle Sam tends to intervene where there's clear state and federal borderlines between supply and demand. After-all, an Illinois statesman won't sit ideally by as money leaks out to China and Mexico much in the same way a California congressman won't like seeing money pouring into Detroit.
compiling...
Reply to This