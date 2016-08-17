from the fly-on-the-wall dept.
Unsealed court filings in the Waymo vs. Uber case include texts between former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and Anthony Levandowski, the engineer accused of stealing secrets from Waymo/Google:
On March 19, 2016, before Uber acquired Otto, Levandowski and Kalanick exchanged messages catching up on their recent "jam" session. The pair were apparently trying to prod an engineer, whose name is redacted in the filings.
"Internet, electricity, self driving cars and key things will always find a way," Levandowski texted Kalanick, linking to a YouTube clip from the 1987 movie "Wall Street." In the clip, the main character gives a famous speech of why "greed is good." "Here's the speech you need to give ;-)."
Kalanick briefly updated Levandowski on Uber's food delivery business, then wrote, "The way you keep China in check is showing up when they ask every once in a while."
But Uber was losing $1 billion a year in China, and by August, Uber sold its Chinese business to rival Didi Chuxing.
Kalanick was also eager to partner with Google as it sought to enter into the ride-hailing market, and dismissive of Tesla's autonomous mode safety claims.
The best exchanges:
9/19/2016 Levandowski: We're going to take over the world
9/19/2016 Levandowski: One robot at a time
10/7/2016 Kalanick: Down to hang this eve and mastermind some shit
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, @01:52AM (2 children)
The internals of *real* progress scare people. Sure, the diction might be a little coarse, but I can say from experience that this is how real minds interact. "Take over the world", "mastermind some shit", this is the stuff of dreams. Let's not let our tender sensibilities get in the way of the way actual people discuss ideas. There's no filter in the heat of the moment... it's shameful that people have turned it into a circus over some harsh words.
Let 'em try to take over the world! Let us all try to take over the world!
(Score: 1) by Virindi on Wednesday August 16, @02:04AM
The difference is, not everyone* gets so excited and haughty in these sessions that they completely ignore morality and the law. Haha! Laws! Screw them, let the legal team deal with it later!
*More and more all the time though.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, @02:45AM
If you consider stealing your ex-employers designs as "real progress". An alternative would have been to stay at Google and build the f*cking cars we keep hearing about.
