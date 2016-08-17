from the pseudoaddicted dept.
South Carolina has become the sixth U.S. state to sue opioid makers over their marketing practices and contribution to the opioid epidemic:
The lawsuit by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, filed in Richland County Court of Common Pleas in Columbia, accuses the company of the unfair and deceptive marketing of opioid painkillers. Wilson claimed Purdue has told doctors that patients who receive prescriptions for opioids generally will not become addicted and those who appeared to be were only "pseudoaddicted" and needed more of the drugs.
[...] Since a 2007 settlement with South Carolina, Purdue has continued to downplay the addictiveness of its opioid products and overstated the benefits compared to other pain management treatments, according to the lawsuit. "While there is a time and place for patients to receive opioids, Purdue prevented doctors and patients from receiving complete and accurate information about opioids in order to make informed choices about their treatment options," Wilson said in a statement.
Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue denied the allegations and said it shares the concerns of South Carolina officials about the crisis and is committed to finding solutions. Purdue and other drugmakers have been sued over opioid products by Oklahoma, Mississippi, Ohio, Missouri and New Hampshire as well as cities and counties in California, Illinois, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee and New York.
Is this Big Pharma's Tobacco Moment?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, @03:36AM (1 child)
When will this country again be built on personal responsibility?
If the solution is always "Get the men-with-guns to beat up this-one-guy-over-here!" then our society is guaranteed to go down the shitter.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, @03:53AM
You mean like making Purdue take responsibility for lying?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, @04:02AM
"Troll"? Well, then, I guess I get to try this a second time!
-------
When will this country again be built on personal responsibility?
If the solution is always "Get the-men-with-guns to beat up this-one-guy-over-here!" then our society is guaranteed to go down the shitter.
Reply to This