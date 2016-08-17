from the double-plus-good dept.
Intel will announce its Coffee Lake processors on August 21. They will be the last generation of 14nm(++) Core processors before 10nm Cannon Lake and Ice Lake, which is described as using a "10nm+" process:
In an unusual move for Intel, the chip giant has ever so slightly taken the wraps off of one of their future generation Core architectures. Basic information on the Ice Lake architecture has been published over on Intel's codename decoder, officially confirming for the first time the existence of the architecture and that it will be made on Intel's 10nm+ process.
The Ice Lake processor family is a successor to the 8th generation Intel® Core™ processor family. These processors utilize Intel's industry-leading 10 nm+ process technology.
This is an unexpected development as the company has yet to formally detail (let alone launch) the first 10nm Core architecture – Cannon Lake – and it's rare these days for Intel to talk more than a generation ahead in CPU architectures. Equally as interesting is the fact that Intel is calling Ice Lake the successor to their upcoming 8th generation Coffee Lake processors, which codename bingo aside, throws some confusion on where the 14nm Coffee Lake and 10nm Cannon Lake will eventually stand.
[...] Working purely on lithographic nomenclature, Intel has three processes on 14nm: 14, 14+, and 14++. As shown to everyone at Intel's Technology Manufacturing Day a couple of months ago, these will be followed by a trio of 10nm processes: 10nm, 10nm+ (10+), and 10++.
Tick Tock has given way to plus signs everywhere.
Coffee Lake will include the first mainstream 6-core chips from Intel, including the Intel Core i5-8600K and i7-8700K.
Also at Tom's Hardware.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, @04:58AM
Is that Idiot for "10+ nm"?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, @05:35AM
Samsung & Global Foundary, both saying they're ready to skip from 14nm to 7nm & EUV in their next generation?
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Wednesday August 16, @05:40AM
Not to nitpick, but Ice Lake isn't a CPU architecture. It's a line or a series. Core, Atom and Pentium are families. x86 and ARM64 are architectures...
Or am I missing something?
