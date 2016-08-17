Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:
The 75th World Science Fiction Convention (commonly known as WorldCon) is being held this weekend in Helsinki, Finland. The convention is where the annual Hugo Awards are presented, and today, the convention announced the latest recipients.
This year, women almost completely swept the Hugo Awards, taking home the top prizes for literature in the science fiction community. That's particularly notable, given how the awards have been increasingly recognizing works from female and minority creators. The trend prompted a counter-movement from two group of fans, the self-described "Sad Puppies," and their alt-right equivalents, the "Rabid Puppies." These groups gamed the awards and forced a slate of nominees onto the Hugo ballot in 2015, prompting widespread backlash within the wider genre community. Another award, the Dragon, faced similar issues earlier this week when several authors asked to pull their nominations over concerns about Puppy interference and the award's integrity.
This year's sweep by female creators seems to be a strong repudiation of anti-diversity groups. 2017 also marked the year the ceremony earned its own award: a representative from the Guinness Book of World Records certified that the Hugos are the longest-running science fiction awards ever.
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, @09:18AM (1 child)
I hope we're just as happy when it's all men getting the awards.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, @09:45AM
Sure, if it's based on merit and not a diversity push. If it's a result of affirmative action (aka: discrimination) it is sexist (to both sexes) and the awards just became meaningless.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, @09:32AM
Bias much?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 16, @09:46AM
This just shows that there are more feminine writers than men currently. When it comes to employment, awards, salary etc, it is all okay as long as a quota system is not used. In this kind of contexts quota systems are just evil.
Let me show you why quotas are evil. For example, among computer scientists, most seem to be men as until now very few women have had interest to study computer science. Now imagine one Gaussian curve for how skilled people are. Most will be average, which is why the Gaussian curve is highest in the middle. Then we have extra ordinary good ones to the right, they are fewer so the curve goes down. The same we have for the bad ones to the left.
If there are much fewer women than men, and a quota system is used, it means all women get employed, also the worst from the curve, while if there is too many men, maybe only the very best men will get employed. Some of the average men will not even get a chance, even if they are better than the worst woman to get employed.
So, while on average both men and women might be the same skilled, a quota system forces in the less qualified women also. The result is that SJW goes crazy when they see that men advance more than women and that men get more paid than women.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday August 16, @10:18AM
Congratulations. You may see this as a win for diversity but your en masse virtue signaling has done what the Puppies couldn't manage. It has firmly declared a Hugo to be an irrelevant award. Puppies win.
