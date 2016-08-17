Hackers are constantly looking for new ways to access people's data. Most recently, the way was as simple as a fish tank.

The hackers attempted to acquire data from a North American casino by using an Internet-connected fish tank, according to a report released Thursday by cybersecurity firm Darktrace.

The fish tank had sensors connected to a PC that regulated the temperature, food and cleanliness of the tank.

"Somebody got into the fish tank and used it to move around into other areas (of the network) and sent out data," said Justin Fier, Darktrace's director of cyber intelligence.

The casino's name and the type of data stolen were not disclosed in the report for security reasons, Darktrace said. The report said 10 GB of data were sent out to a device in Finland.

"This one is the most entertaining and clever thinking by hackers I've seen," said Hemu Nigam, a former federal prosecutor for computer crimes and current chief executive of SSP Blue, a cybersecurity company.